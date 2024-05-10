Alicia Keys Nets 13 2024 Tony Award Nominations for ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Musical

*Congratulations to Alicia Keys for collecting more than a dozen 2024 Tony Award nominations for her Broadway musical “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Vibe reports the critically acclaimed production, inspired by the “Keys’ personal coming-of-age story in New York City scored 13 nominations in all. Among the nominations are those for Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, and Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.

Directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen” chronicles the journey of its lead character, Ali, whose rebellious spirit is maintained by her overprotective single mother.

“Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano,” according to a description of the play from its official website.

Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Maleah Joi Moon star in the musical, which features choreography from Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown as well as a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz.

In an interview with Vibe last year to promote “Hell’s Kitchen” Keys touched on her personal connection to the project, saying, “The characters are definitely inspired by the city, inspired by my experiences of individuals and people. And I think that’s what gives it the richness and the relatability that you experience when you come.”

“To me, that’s why it feels so good, how art does imitate life because you’re able to take the experiences, those fundamentals, those emotions, those connections, those layered, complex behaviors of humanity, and put it all together into these stories that really, really hit you.”

Scroll below to see all of the Tony Award nominations for “Hell’s Kitchen.” For the complete list of nominees for the 2024 Tony Awards, click here.

“Hell’s Kitchen”’s 13 2024 Tony Award Nominations

Best Musical: “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Book of a Musical: “Hell’s Kitchen,” Kristoffer Diaz

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Choreography: Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Best Orchestrations: Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”

