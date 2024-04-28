Sunday, April 28, 2024
Othello Larenzo Holmes: Accused of Putting Privates in Restaurant Food – Also Charged w/Possessing Child Pornography | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
*An initial investigation led to a man (Othello Larenzo Holmes) being charged with attempted indecent assault for putting his private parts into food, but it soon escalated to several charges of possession of child pornography.

“The things that I have seen and the behavior that I have seen — it is very disturbing,” Constable Alan Rosen said about the case involving Holmes, 27, who was a cook at Kulture restaurant in downtown Houston (TX).

The video showed Holmes engaging in lewd acts with food items at the restaurant, prompting his arrest on attempted indecent assault charges. He mentioned having urges and a history of sexual offenses when questioned by investigators.

“We found child pornography and we are fearful that he potentially may have at some point molested young children,” Rosen stated after digital forensics revealed disturbing content on Holmes’ phone.

Othello Larenzo Holmes - mugshot
Othello Larenzo Holmes – mugshot

In light of the heinous acts that Holmes undertook while cooking food at its establishment, Kulture sent this statement to KHOU 11 TV:

We took immediate action by shutting down our establishment, cleaning the entire space, discarding all existing inventory, and contacting the Police to have the employee arrested immediately. Additionally, we worked with our security team to enhance our camera systems. These actions were implemented within one hour of the incident being brought to our attention, ensuring that the matter was addressed before the business opened again.”

Holmes, facing five counts of possession of child pornography, was described as a predator by authorities. Other videos on his phone involved inappropriate behavior in the presence of a child.

During his court appearance on April 25, it was revealed that Holmes lives with his amputee mother and is currently unemployed. The judge set his bond at $100,000 for each charge.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seeks to Toss Portion of Sexual Assault and ‘Revenge Porn’ Civil Suit | VIDEO

