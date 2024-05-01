Wednesday, May 1, 2024
North West Directs Music Video for Ye, Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Talking’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*North West, Kanye’s daughter, took the director’s chair for the latest music video accompanying the rapper’s track “Talking” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, from their Vultures album.

The first half of the video features the 11-year-old reciting her popular line, “It’s your bestie, Miss-Miss Westie,” while the second half features Ty singing. Watch the visuals via the YouTube clip above. 

North spoke about her forthcoming debut album during her first on-camera interview at the Rolling Loud music festival in California on March 14.  The middle schooler chatted with 13-year-old Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra from Jazzys World TV after her onstage performance during Kanye’s set at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, Calif. 

North said her upcoming album, “Elementary School Dropout,” is “gonna be great.”

When asked when the project will drop, North said, “I don’t know.” She also played coy when asked if her famous father would appear on the album. “Maybe,” she responded. “We don’t know yet,” she added. 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: North West Says Her Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout' is 'Going to Be Great'

