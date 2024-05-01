Wednesday, May 1, 2024
‘My Mane Problem’ Exclusive Clip: Paluza Shares Her Journey w/ Dr. Boogie | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
Dr. Boogie
Dr. Boogie / My Mane Problem / ALLBLK

*We have an exclusive clip from the premiere season two episode of the empowering makeover docuseries “My Mane Problem.

The show chronicles celebrity stylist Dr. Boogie, who is back giving renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys, per the press release.  

Here’s the series synopsis: My Mane Problem A bad hairstyle can look, feel and be life-ruining, but celebrity stylist Dr. Boogie is back giving renewed hope and self-confidence to real people confronting very personal hair journeys. Season two features even more inspiring transformations, as the industry vet rescues clients struggling with deeply affecting hair trauma. These eight new, half-hour episodes chronicle real people confronting challenges such as chemical burns, traction alopecia, balding due to extensions and wigs, and much more. From empowering individuals to embrace their natural hair to restoring confidence in those struggling with hair-related trauma, every episode promises to be a testament to the transformative power of self-love and acceptance.

Watch the season two trailer below. 

Dr. Boogie is an industry veteran whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve, and Vivica Fox. “My Mane Problem” showcases him working with individuals to offer real solutions, hair care treatment, and, ultimately, a new lease on life through his empathetic consultations.

In our preview of Thursday’s episode, Paluza shares her experiences as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, from island life to recently discovering that she is trans. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below. 

New episodes of “My Mane Problem” drop Thursdays on Allblk.

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Shannon Sharpe Named Webby Advocate of the Year for 2024 Webby Awards

