Sexyy Red Goes Old School with Motown Sounding ‘Pound Town’ R&B Remix | LISTEN

*Sexyy Red is giving current-day music fans shades of the old school with an R&B remix to her hit song, “Pound Town.”

Citing Defiant Digital‘s Instagram page, Sandra Rose detailed the caption on the post, which read:

“Gramma used to play this record all day! Simpler times.”

Upon hearing the Hotown Records-released remix, social media weighed in with feedback.

On Instagram, users say the song has a ’60s nostalgia sound that reminded them of the good ol’ days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who?👤 (@whoingodsname)

Positive reaction to the “pound town” remix comes after Sexyy Red cracked Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with her latest single Get It. Before “Get It,” “SkeeYeel,” another tune from the rapstress, landed at No. 17.

So, what say you? Is Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” remix just as good, if not better than the original, from the little bit you’ve heard?

Is the old-school R&B flavor a good fit for the rap star’s present-day style and lyrics? Scroll below to weigh in.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kim Kardashian in Fiery Track on New ‘TTPD’ Album – Echoing High School Bullying Experience | WATCH