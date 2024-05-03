Tariq Nasheed’s Documentary ‘Microphone Check’ Aims to Set the Record Straight on Hip-Hop’s Origins

*Tariq Nasheed’s latest documentary, “Microphone Check,” aims to set the record straight about hip-hop’s origins and foundational narrative.

According to the press release, “Microphone Check” offers a unique opportunity to hear from an incredible ensemble of early hip-hop pioneers. The project includes commentary from Coke La Rock, Trixie and Sasa, Sha Rock, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, and many more. They each share their firsthand accounts and insights into the birth and evolution of hip-hop.

The release states that the film’s goal is to dispel myths and offer a comprehensive and accurate account of hip-hop’s history through compelling interviews, rare footage, and historical context.

Check out the trailer above.

Nasheed will host a star-studded red carpet premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York City on Saturday, May 25th, as well as many other major cities that week. See the complete list of screenings and dates below. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets in your city.

● Los Angeles: Thursday, May 23rd, 8:00 pm

● New York: Saturday, May 25th, 6:30 pm and 10:00 pm

● Dallas: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

● Detroit: Saturday, May 25th, 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm

● Atlanta: Saturday, May 25th, 7:00 pm

● Washington DC: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

● New Orleans: Wednesday, May 22nd, 7:00 pm

● Chicago: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

● Denver: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

● Oakland: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

● San Diego: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

● Indianapolis: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Russell Hornsby (‘BMF’): Charles Flenory is A Man in Turmoil | EURexclusiveWATCH