Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Tariq Nasheed’s Documentary ‘Microphone Check’ Aims to Set the Record Straight on Hip-Hop’s Origins
By Ny MaGee
0

*Tariq Nasheed’s latest documentary, “Microphone Check,” aims to set the record straight about hip-hop’s origins and foundational narrative.

According to the press release, “Microphone Check” offers a unique opportunity to hear from an incredible ensemble of early hip-hop pioneers. The project includes commentary from Coke La Rock, Trixie and Sasa, Sha Rock, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, and many more. They each share their firsthand accounts and insights into the birth and evolution of hip-hop.

The release states that the film’s goal is to dispel myths and offer a comprehensive and accurate account of hip-hop’s history through compelling interviews, rare footage, and historical context.

Check out the trailer above.

Microphone Check: The Hidden History of Hip Hop (Official Trailer)
Microphone Check / YouTube screenshot

Nasheed will host a star-studded red carpet premiere at the SVA Theatre in New York City on Saturday, May 25th, as well as many other major cities that week. See the complete list of screenings and dates below. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets in your city.

Los Angeles: Thursday, May 23rd, 8:00 pm
● New York: Saturday, May 25th, 6:30 pm and 10:00 pm
● Dallas: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm
● Detroit: Saturday, May 25th, 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm
● Atlanta: Saturday, May 25th, 7:00 pm
● Washington DC: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm
● New Orleans: Wednesday, May 22nd, 7:00 pm
● Chicago: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm
● Denver: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm
● Oakland: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm
● San Diego: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm
● Indianapolis: Thursday, May 23rd, 7:00 pm

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Russell Hornsby (‘BMF’): Charles Flenory is A Man in Turmoil | EURexclusiveWATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Reveals Her Favorite Sibling | Watch

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming