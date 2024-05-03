Friday, May 3, 2024
Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Summit Kicks Off May 10 in New York City
By Ny MaGee
Mary J Blige
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 08: Mary J. Blige attends Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit Gospel Brunch at City Winery Ponce City Market on May 08, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

*Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, and Jill Scott will join Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Summit and Festival which kicks off May 10 in New York City. 

According to the Associated Press, the three-day event during Mother’s Day weekend “will feature concerts, comedy shows, a gospel brunch, panel discussions along with workshops focusing on technology, beauty, entrepreneurship and financial literacy,” the outlet writes. 

The list of panel speakers includes Henson, Marsai Martin, Method Man, Larenz Tate, Tasha Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Angie Martinez, and Pinky Cole. Comedian Jess Hilarious and podcaster Gia Peppers will host the event.

“We’re teaching each other, holding each other and uplifting each other,” said Blige in a recent interview, per the AP. “We’re helping each other to sustain in our businesses and sustain in the mental health and everything.”

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to my hometown, New York City, a place that has always been a huge source of inspiration for me,” said Blige in a statement.

STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FESTIVAL AND SUMMIT

She added, “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build within my community is the reason I created this festival. I’m so grateful for all the support from our performers, attendees, and of course, our partners Live Nation Urban and Pepsi. Nobody does it like New York, so get ready.”

Blige launched the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in 2022 and, per the news release, “it is the only festival experience in the market, brought to you exclusively by an all-Black, female team, and will arrive this spring to the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. This year’s festival will have an expanded footprint across the New York City boroughs, aiming to create even more opportunities for women and underrepresented groups, to find community and joy.”

