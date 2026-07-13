Tamar Braxton, Amiyah Scott Talk Black Women’s Health at ESSENCE Festival 2026 | WATCH

The Global Black Economic Forum brought together advocates, faith leaders and healthcare professionals to address stigma, health equity and self-advocacy.

Rashad Burgess, Dr. Toyin Nwafor, Dr. Karri Bryant, Tamar Braxton, LaDeia Joyce and Amiyah Scott at ESSENCE Festival 2026. (Photo Credit: Reezus Images for CR8 Agency)

*The Global Black Economic Forum used its 2026 ESSENCE Festival platform to confront the silence that often surrounds Black women’s healthcare experiences.

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Its panel, “Sistas, Say It Louder: Reclaiming Power, Pleasure, and Protection in Black Women’s Health,” centered on how women can gain more control over their health decisions while navigating stigma, unequal treatment and mistrust.

Grammy-nominated singer Tamar Braxton joined actress and transgender advocate Amiyah Scott, marketing and communications strategist La’Deia Joyce and faith leader Dr. Karri Bryant for the discussion. Dr. Toyin Nwafor, executive director for U.S. HIV Medical Affairs at Gilead Sciences, served as moderator.

Tamar Braxton at the 2026 Global Black Economic Forum inside Essence Festival 2026. (Photo Credit: Reezus Images for CR8 Agency)

Rather than approach the topic only through statistics or policy, the speakers shared personal and professional perspectives on the barriers Black women encounter when seeking care. The conversation touched on sexual health, relationships, self-worth and the importance of asking direct questions in medical settings.

Panelists also stressed that better health outcomes depend on more than access alone. Women must feel heard, respected and safe enough to speak openly with providers and trusted members of their communities.

Rashad Burgess, vice president of Corporate Responsibility at Gilead Sciences, opened the program. His remarks focused on the need for healthcare conversations shaped by the people most affected by disparities.

(﻿Photo Credit: Reezus Images for CR8 Agency)

Gilead Sciences sponsored the session, which formed part of GBEF’s wider effort to connect health with economic stability and community well-being. The organization hosts programming throughout the year on issues affecting Black communities.

By bringing the conversation to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, GBEF placed Black women’s health within one of the country’s largest celebrations of Black culture.

Braxton concluded the program with a one-song performance following the moderated discussion. Watch the conversation below.

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