Essence Festival’s Future in New Orleans Remains Uncertain as Contract Talks Continue

Festival leaders praised another successful year while acknowledging that negotiations with the city are still underway.

Essence Festival

*Essence Festival of Culture closed out its 2026 run in New Orleans with major star power, packed programming and one unresolved question hanging over the celebration.

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The festival’s future in the city has not been confirmed as Essence and New Orleans continue discussions over a new agreement. Organizers praised this year’s event but stopped short of saying whether the festival will return in 2027, Fox 8 Live reports.

Sundial Media Group CEO Kirk McDonald addressed the uncertainty during a post-festival press conference, saying both sides must agree on the path forward.

“It takes two people to make a decision,” McDonald said. “This city has done that decision…as we look to the future, we have to make that decision together.”

The contract talks come after another high-profile year for the festival, which brought together music, culture, wellness, entrepreneurship and conversations centered on Black women and the Black community, Refinery reports.

Michelle Obama drew one of the weekend’s biggest crowds for a main-stage conversation moderated by Keke Palmer. Their discussion touched on leadership, purpose, aging, fashion and community.

On the music side, Cardi B made her Essence Festival headlining debut with a high-energy set. Kehlani performed Friday night, while Babyface delivered a show built around his long career as both a singer and songwriter. Brandy and Monica also reunited onstage, giving fans one of the weekend’s most nostalgic moments.

Another highlight came with the “One in a Million, Forever” tribute to Aaliyah. Curated by Missy Elliott, the set marked the 30th anniversary of Aaliyah’s album and featured Mya, Ryan Destiny, Chloe Bailey, Normani and Sevyn Streeter.

The final night brought several generations of Black music together, with Public Enemy, Doug E. Fresh & Friends and George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic among the performers. MC Lyte, Tevin Campbell, Big Freedia, Big Boi, Scarface and Trombone Shorty were also part of the closeout celebration.

This year’s festival also expanded its daytime footprint with the first Essence Creator & Podcast Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, per Fox 8 Live. The new programming featured Teyana Taylor, Daniel Kaluuya, Mara Brock Akil, Tisha Campbell and other guests. Sanaa Lathan joined Palmer’s podcast, while Danielle Brooks taped an episode of “The Inner Mission.”

Richelieu Dennis, chair of Sundial Media Group, said the podcast festival also created local opportunities. Organizers worked with a New Orleans woman-owned production company and its 50-person crew. The event produced more than 50 podcast episodes in two days and included more than 100 New Orleans creators.

Dennis also pointed to the festival’s financial importance to the city.

“I think what people should realize here is we deliver here every year what the Super Bowl brings every 10 years,” he said.

I’m PROUD of these women: Normani, RyanDestiny, Mya, ChloeBailey, & Seyvn. With less than a week of rehearsal, they were committed & Focused on this Aaliyah tribute. #Fatima, who was behind all the original moves, worked with each of the girls tirelessly. The original band… pic.twitter.com/Ge7sAiYjhd — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 7, 2026

Essence and tourism officials estimate the festival brings more than $300 million in economic activity to New Orleans. Dennis said vendors reported especially strong sales during the weekend.

Still, the festival was not without operational concerns. Long lines were a recurring issue, and Dennis said organizers plan to work with the convention center and other partners to improve the experience.

“The good news is these are growing pains, and they’re not shrinking pains,” Dennis said.

Many attendees said they want the festival to remain in New Orleans, arguing that the city’s food, music, energy and cultural identity are central to the Essence experience.

“Food, drinks, the energy — you can’t beat it,” said Shameeka Bean of California.

Another festivalgoer, Willis, was even more direct.

“This is not the Essence [Festival] without New Orleans,” she said.

For now, Essence Festival’s future in New Orleans remains undecided. But after another year of major performances, packed conversations and strong economic impact, both the festival and the city have plenty at stake as negotiations continue.

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