Tim Reid Tells ‘Music and Medicine’ Harry Belafonte’s Greatest Lesson is Being Lost in the Age of AI

The veteran actor recalls the advice from Harry Belafonte that shaped his career—and why today's artists need it more than ever.

Tim Reid and Dr Moshe Lewis – screenshot

*For Tim Reid, one of the most valuable lessons of his decades-long career didn’t come from a film set or television studio. It came during conversations with the late Harry Belafonte, whose words the veteran actor/director/producer/entrepreneur/visionary says continue to guide his work—and should serve as a blueprint for today’s artists navigating an entertainment industry increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence.

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Appearing on Dr. Moshe Lewis‘ “Music and Medicine” podcast, Reid reflected on his relationship with the legendary entertainer and civil rights activist, sharing a philosophy from Belafonte that he believes has become even more relevant in today’s digital era.

“We weren’t together often,” Reid recalled, “but every now and then he would reach out to me. I’d show up at his office and we’d talk about projects.”

Those conversations eventually led to one lesson Reid says has stayed with him throughout his career.

“Your job is to make the comfortable uncomfortable and the uncomfortable comfortable,” Reid remembered Belafonte telling him.

“When you look at the depth of what that could mean,” Reid added, “you realize that our job is very important.”

Remembering Harry Belafonte – via Academy Museum

Harry Belafonte’s Legacy Lives Beyond Entertainment

Reid described Belafonte as someone who consistently challenged convention and refused to accept the entertainment industry’s traditional “dos and don’ts.” Whether discussing new projects or broader cultural issues, Belafonte encouraged artists to think beyond applause, ratings and commercial success.

He also pointed to Belafonte’s efforts to bring powerful Black stories to audiences decades before Hollywood embraced many of them, arguing that the entertainer was consistently ahead of his time in both his creative choices and social activism.

For Reid, Belafonte wasn’t simply an entertainer—he was proof that artists could influence culture while remaining true to their convictions.

Tim Reid Warns AI Is Changing the Purpose of Art

That philosophy is one reason Reid worries about where entertainment is headed.

Speaking with Lewis, he said artificial intelligence and the rush toward what he called “nonhuman entertainment” are changing the purpose of storytelling.

“I’m sorry to say that of recent years, I think because of AI and this rush to nonhuman entertainment, we’ve forgotten that,” Reid said.

He also questioned the modern obsession with becoming “content creators.”

“Content creators—I don’t know what that means,” Reid said. “Show me what you got.”

Rather than relying on AI-generated images or chasing algorithms, Reid believes artists should develop authentic voices grounded in lived experience, purpose and human connection.

“Harry would never have accepted that,” Reid said, arguing that Belafonte always expected artists to create work that challenged audiences instead of simply feeding technology or trends.

Tim Reid (Getty)

Learning From the Elders

Belafonte was one of several legendary figures Reid credits with shaping both his career and his outlook on life.

He also reflected on learning from icons including Sidney Poitier and Della Reese, saying those relationships taught him lessons that extended well beyond acting.

“You learn so much from the elders,” Reid said. “You learn so much about the business of show business and how you carry yourself.”

He worries those opportunities have become increasingly rare, leaving younger performers without the mentorship that helped previous generations navigate both success and responsibility.

“I’ve never seen as much fear in any aspect of life as I see now,” Reid said, particularly among people of color. By contrast, he said the pioneers who came before him were driven less by fear than by determination to create meaningful work and open doors for those who followed.

Belafonte’s Message Still Resonates

As Hollywood continues debating the role of artificial intelligence, Reid believes Belafonte’s advice remains just as relevant today as it was decades ago.

Technology may change how entertainment is produced, he said, but it should never replace the humanity, courage and purpose that define meaningful art.

More than two years after Belafonte’s death, Reid believes his mentor’s message remains unchanged: an artist’s responsibility isn’t simply to entertain, but to challenge audiences, inspire conversation and leave the world better than they found it.

For Reid, that’s the legacy Belafonte left behind—and one he hopes the next generation of artists will continue to honor, regardless of how technology transforms the entertainment industry.

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