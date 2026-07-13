The Womack Sisters Deliver a Soulful Throwback with New Single ‘If I Let You’ | LISTEN

The trio, whose family roots include Sam Cooke and Bobby Womack, continues building anticipation for its debut album with a groove that feels straight out of Motown.

The Womack Sisters/Instagram screenshot

*The Womack Sisters have released their new single “If I Let You” as they prepare for their debut album and a summer of live performances.

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As someone who grew up loving classic/old school R&B music, this song immediately grabbed me with its warm harmonies, feel-good groove, and unmistakable throwback sound. It feels like something that could have come straight out of the Motown era while still sounding fresh enough for today’s audience. If you’re craving music that puts musicianship and soulful vocals front and center, The Womack Sisters have delivered exactly that.

Daptone Records wrote on Instagram, “On the first single, “I Just Don’t Want You” the sisters deliver a deeply soulful ballad on which their vocals all come together like a harmonic bouquet in full bloom.”

The Los Angeles trio, made up of sisters BG, Zeimani and Kucha Womack, released “If I Let You” on July 8 as the latest preview of their self-titled debut album, arriving Aug. 14 on Daptone Records. The upbeat soul track looks beyond the excitement of new romance to focus on the importance of slowing down before giving someone your heart. I’ve had “If I Let You” on repeat ever since I heard it.

“This song reminds me of a time when I rushed into love because of attraction: not asking enough questions, not staying true to myself, selling myself short,” Kucha Womack said in a statement, per Billboard. “For us, it’s a reminder to take your time to find love, and to find out who you’re really dealing with.”

Music has always been part of the sisters’ lives. BG, Zeimani and Kucha are the daughters of celebrated songwriters Cecil and Linda Womack, granddaughters of soul legend Sam Cooke and nieces of R&B icon Bobby Womack. While that family history naturally draws attention, the trio is steadily establishing its own identity with a sound rooted in timeless soul.

The Womack Sisters/Instagram screenshot via Daptone Records

Before embracing this vintage-inspired direction, the group released its contemporary R&B EP, “Legacy,” in 2022. Their debut full-length album leans much further into the rich harmonies and classic arrangements that have become synonymous with Daptone Records.

Fans can also watch the group’s music video for “Chauffeur,” which is now available, and catch the sisters on stage during a series of upcoming live performances listed on their official website, including an Aug. 14 appearance at the Hollywood Bowl opening for Al Green.

If “If I Let You” is a preview of what’s to come, The Womack Sisters may have one of the year’s most satisfying soul albums on the way. Listen to the new single below.

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