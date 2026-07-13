Yellowstone Bison Attack Leaves Grandfather Seriously Injured | VIDEO

The tourist suffered serious injuries after the animal charged him as he visited the national park with his grandson.

Grandfather hurled into the air during bison attack at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming/YouTube screenshot

*A grandfather’s visit to Yellowstone National Park ended with serious injuries after a bull bison charged and threw him several feet into the air, TMZ reports.

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Professional photographer Mike MacLeod recorded the Friday evening incident while observing the animal’s unusual behavior. Before the attack, he saw the bison rolling in the dirt and reacting aggressively to activity nearby.

MacLeod described the animal as “angry, agitated and charging anything and everything.”

The grandfather and his grandson passed through the area while MacLeod was filming. They paused to capture a few images but did not appear to disturb or approach the bison, according to the photographer.

Grandfather hurled into the air during bison attack at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming/YouTube screenshot

MacLeod also said the two visitors seemed to remain about 75 feet away. That distance matches National Park Service guidance for staying clear of bison and elk. The animal still turned its attention toward the pair and began pursuing them.

Footage shows the older man moving out of the bison’s path several times. The animal eventually reached him and used its head and horns to lift him off the ground. He was reportedly thrown about 8 feet into the air. The recording ends shortly after the impact.

MacLeod said several witnesses then moved toward the area to distract the bison and prevent another charge. Someone also contacted emergency services.

The injured man was reportedly visiting Yellowstone with his grandson. Details about his condition were not provided beyond reports that he suffered serious injuries. Watch the harrowing moment in the clip below.

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