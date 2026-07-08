Nolan Wells’ Family Hires Ben Crump After Horn Island Tragedy

The civil rights attorney demands transparency after the Mississippi teen died during a Fourth of July island trip.

Nolan Wells and his family/screenshot via GoFundMe

*The family of Nolan Xavier Wells wants the truth, and they have hired Ben Crump to get it. The prominent civil rights attorney announced July 7 that he represents the relatives of the Mississippi 18-year-old, who died over the holiday weekend.

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“Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth,” Crump said in a statement, per USA Today. He called on investigators to treat the case with the seriousness the family deserves.

Several questions surround the teen’s death. Deputies are examining a viral video that seems to capture an argument on Horn Island during the holiday. Authorities have not verified the footage or linked it to the case. Officials suspect a drowning but have released no cause of death. An autopsy took place Tuesday, and the case drew national attention with a “Good Morning America” segment.

Wells spent July 4th on the remote barrier island with a group of friends. The wilderness area sits miles offshore and can only be reached by private boat. Sheriff John Ledbetter told the morning show the others headed home while Wells remained behind. His mother alerted authorities when he failed to return.

Search crews from the sheriff’s office, Coast Guard, National Park Service, and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources combed the area for two days. Volunteers, including the United Cajun Navy, joined the effort. It ended Monday when a ranger spotted a body offshore. The coroner believes it is Wells, though the state medical examiner has not completed DNA testing.

His mother, Christine Wonsley, described her devastation on Facebook while asking for privacy. “Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son,” she wrote. She also warned that scammers created fake fundraisers, confirming only one page is legitimate. That campaign has so far collected over $200K, far beyond its $120,000 goal.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nolan Wells’ Body Found After Days-Long Search; Family Mourns Promising College Football Player

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