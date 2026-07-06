Nolan Wells’ Body Found After Days-Long Search; Family Mourns Promising College Football Player

The discovery ends an intensive multi-agency search that gripped Mississippi's Gulf Coast as authorities say there is no initial evidence of foul play.

Nolan Xavier Wells

*The search for Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old college football player from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, ended in heartbreak Monday after authorities discovered his body near the same barrier island where he disappeared during a Fourth of July outing.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Wells, a freshman wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College, vanished Saturday while spending the holiday with friends on Horn Island, part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. His disappearance prompted an extensive search involving local, state, and federal agencies, along with volunteer organizations and members of the community who refused to give up hope.

By Monday morning, that hope gave way to grief when a park ranger located Wells’ body in the water near the island’s northwest shoreline.

A Holiday Celebration Ends in Tragedy

According to authorities, Wells was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday on the northwestern side of Horn Island. He had traveled to the island with friends by boat for Fourth of July festivities.

Investigators said the group later returned to the mainland without him, believing Wells had found another ride back with someone else.

Reports indicate Wells had spent time talking with a young woman on the island before they went their separate ways. She reportedly believed he had also left with his friends.

When Wells failed to return home, his family reported him missing, launching a search that quickly expanded across the remote barrier island and surrounding Gulf waters.

Officials said Wells was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, no shirt, and sunglasses.

They “thought” he caught another ride….from the ocean? Alright https://t.co/STdxE3AV9J — Sesame Chiccen 🔜Dreamcon (@Loccdawggg) July 6, 2026

Community Rallies Behind Search Effort

The search involved the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service personnel, marine patrol officers, volunteers with the United Cajun Navy, and numerous community members.

Search crews combed Horn Island by land, sea, and air while family members appealed to the public for help locating the young athlete.

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, urged anyone who had been on the island to share photographs or videos that might help investigators piece together a clearer timeline of her son’s disappearance. She also warned supporters about fraudulent fundraising campaigns that surfaced online during the search.

The widespread response reflected how deeply Wells was known throughout the Ocean Springs community, where friends, classmates, teammates, and strangers alike joined efforts to bring him home.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, a park ranger discovered Wells’ body near the northwest end of Horn Island, close to where he had last been seen.

Family Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Following confirmation of her son’s death, Wonsley thanked the many people who joined the search and supported the family throughout the ordeal.

“I want to thank our family, friends, community, United Cajun Navy, local law enforcement, and everyone involved for all the love, support, resources over the last few days,” she wrote.

“His father, our family, friends and I are absolutely devastated. My heart is broken for my sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul, God took his time creating our son. I ask that you please give me and my family time to grieve.”

Earlier in the search, Wonsley and Wells’ father, Elmore Wonsley, had expressed hope that their son would return safely.

“His father, Elmore Wonsley and I are not ok,” she wrote. “We have so many questions. Our hearts are breaking, we keep waiting for Nolan to walk through that door with his beautiful smile and a joke of course. We just pray our son is alive & safe.”

The heartbreaking messages were widely shared across social media as supporters continued praying for a miracle before the search came to its tragic conclusion.

Autopsy May Provide More Answers

Although social media users questioned how Wells became separated from his friends and speculated about possible foul play, investigators have said they have found no initial evidence suggesting a crime occurred.

Authorities also recovered Wells’ cellphone, which reportedly continued pinging until around sunset Saturday, though investigators have not publicly indicated what significance, if any, that information may have to the investigation.

Officials said the circumstances currently appear consistent with an accidental drowning, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Southwest Mississippi Community College previously described Wells as a beloved member of its football program, while friends, classmates, teammates, and residents across the Mississippi Gulf Coast have flooded social media with tributes remembering the young athlete and offering prayers for his family.

Horn Island, a popular destination for boaters during holiday weekends, is accessible only by water, making departures and arrivals dependent on private boats or organized transportation.

As family, teammates, and friends mourn Nolan Wells, they now await autopsy results that they hope will provide answers—and a measure of closure after a holiday weekend that ended in unimaginable loss.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nearly Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being Dropped Off Alone by Border Patrol

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.