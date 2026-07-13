Byron Allen Donates $100,000 to Nolan Wells GoFundMe

Byron Allen at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024, in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)

*Byron Allen has joined the growing list of public figures rallying behind the family of Nolan Wells. The media mogul contributed $100,000 to the family’s GoFundMe, his outlet TheGrio reports.

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Wells, 18, disappeared on July 4 during a boating trip with friends to Horn Island off the Mississippi coast. His death has fueled suspicion and left his family searching for answers.

“My prayers are with this beautiful family during this very difficult time,” Allen told Variety. “My hope is that Nolan Wells’ loved ones, and humanity, get all the answers that we deserve.”

The fundraiser launched to support the family. It collected $574,719 toward its $750,000 goal as of Saturday afternoon. Comedian Lil Rel Howery and Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight are among the other notable donors.

Nolan Wells and his family/screenshot via GoFundMe

Support has poured in beyond the fundraiser. At a Friday press conference, attorney Ben Crump revealed that Tyler Perry will cover funeral expenses. Colin Kaepernick is funding a second, independent autopsy. Rev. Al Sharpton will officiate the service.

Perry explained his involvement on Instagram, citing his own family’s loss. “I know what it’s like to not have the answers that loved ones so desperately need. The agony is debilitating,” he wrote. “It is my hope that Nolan’s parents and all who knew and loved him get to the truth of what happened in Mississippi.”

The timeline raises painful questions. A park ranger discovered a body at Horn Island’s northwestern tip on the morning of July 6, ending a two-day search that drew in the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple agencies. Wells had vanished two days earlier. Friends last saw the teen on the island around 3 p.m. on July 4, and he never made the return trip. That night, his mother filed a missing person report.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says the investigation remains active. The cause of death has not been determined.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nolan Wells’ Parents Break Silence, Demand Answers About Teen’s Death

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