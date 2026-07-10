Nolan Wells’ Parents Break Silence, Demand Answers About Teen’s Death

The grieving family says they want honesty and transparency as attorney Ben Crump announces an independent autopsy and raises new questions about the Mississippi college football player's death.

*The parents of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells spoke publicly for the first time Friday, sharing their heartbreak and unanswered questions about the death of their son while civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mississippi college football player’s death.

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Appearing on “Good Morning America” before joining Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton at a New York news conference, Christine and Elmore Wonsley said they remain devastated by the loss of their son and determined to learn exactly what happened after he failed to return from a Fourth of July boating trip to Horn Island, Mississippi.

Authorities believe Wells drowned and have said they currently have no evidence of foul play, but the investigation remains active as officials continue interviewing witnesses and await autopsy results.

Parents Say Too Many Questions Remain

Wells’ parents said one of the biggest mysteries is why their son remained on Horn Island after the other teenagers left.

Christine Wonsley said she and her husband raised Nolan to stay with a group, making it difficult to believe he would willingly remain behind alone.

“We taught him to stay with the group,” she said, adding that his actions that day were completely out of character.

His mother also questioned activity on Nolan’s cellphone after it was returned to the family. She said she believes messages had been deleted because location information from the Life360 app appeared more complete than the activity reflected through Snapchat. Investigators have not publicly confirmed that any messages were deleted.

Remembering her son, Christine Wonsley described Nolan as someone with “a big heart” who deeply cared about other people.

“I always told him to be careful because that type of love is not always returned,” she said.

His father described Nolan as a natural leader whose friends often looked to him for guidance. “People followed him,” Elmore Wonsley said.

Both parents said they want the public to remember Nolan for the caring young man he was rather than the circumstances surrounding his death. They said their focus now is finding answers while honoring the life of a son whose compassion and character touched everyone around him.

Ben Crump Raises New Questions

Representing the Wells family, Crump said several aspects of the investigation remain unresolved.

He pointed to what he described as conflicting witness accounts about why Wells stayed behind after the boating trip, saying the different versions of events “are not adding up.”

Crump also said his legal team has obtained video recorded before Wells disappeared that allegedly captures an argument. According to Crump, Nolan can be heard saying, “Give me my f—ing phone. What are you f—ing doing?” Crump said other young people present identified the voice as Wells, though authorities have not publicly authenticated the recording.

Crump further questioned why Wells’ body was recovered Monday if investigators believe he drowned Saturday, arguing that the timeline deserves closer examination. He also noted that no one initially reported seeing Wells drown, raising additional questions about what happened during Wells’ final hours. Those remain concerns raised by the family’s attorney, and investigators have not publicly endorsed those conclusions.

Crump announced that the family has commissioned an independent autopsy in Washington, D.C., saying former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick helped pay for the examination.

Investigation Continues as Family Seeks Transparency

The Wells family said they are seeking answers—not speculation—as investigators continue examining Nolan’s death.

Christine Wonsley said the family wants “honesty and transparency” as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Meanwhile, Jackson County investigators have continued asking anyone who was on or near Horn Island during the July Fourth weekend to provide photographs, cellphone videos or other information that could help establish a more complete timeline of Wells’ final hours. Authorities have also encouraged witnesses to come forward with information about any interactions involving Wells before he disappeared.

While investigators continue gathering evidence and the independent autopsy moves forward, the Wells family says it will continue pressing for answers. Until those questions are answered, the family says it will keep seeking the transparency and accountability they believe Nolan deserves.

Nolan Wells presser at NAN – Atty Ben Hooks – parents (Christine and Elmore Wonsley) and Rev Al Sharpton – screenshot

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