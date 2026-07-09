Jenifer Lewis’ ‘Stop Killing Our Babies’ Video Sparks Debate After Mississippi Teen’s Death | WATCH

The actress' emotional plea following the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells drew both support and criticism as his family continues seeking answers about what happened.

Jenifer Lewis – screenshot

*Actress/activist Jenifer Lewis has sparked a heated online debate after posting an emotional video mourning the death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, the Mississippi teenager whose body was recovered days after he disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip.

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Lewis, known for her roles in “Black-ish,” “The Preacher’s Wife” and dozens of film and television productions, shared a heartfelt video urging people to protect Black children, declaring, “Stop killing our babies.”

The video quickly spread across social media, where many praised Lewis for using her platform to express grief and call for greater concern over the loss of young Black lives. Others, however, accused the veteran actress of speaking out only when certain cases capture national attention.

Nolan Wells and his family/screenshot via GoFundMe

Family Seeks a Transparent Investigation

Wells disappeared July 4 while boating near Horn Island off the Mississippi Gulf Coast. His body was recovered two days later, and Jackson County officials identified him through dental records.

Authorities have said preliminary evidence points to a drowning and that investigators have found no initial evidence of foul play. The investigation, however, remains ongoing.

Seeking additional answers, Wells’ family has retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who on Tuesday called for a “thorough and transparent investigation” into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

“The family deserves answers,” Crump said, urging investigators to pursue the case with urgency and transparency.

Lewis did not accuse anyone of causing Wells’ death. Instead, her remarks reflected the grief surrounding the tragedy and echoed calls from the family for a complete accounting of what happened.

My sincere condolences to ALL the families around the world who have lost their children to so much hatred.#NolanXavierWells#StopKillingOurChildren#VoteGov pic.twitter.com/Lia2nVTAmT — Jenifer Lewis (@JeniferLewis) July 8, 2026

Deon Joseph – via X

Deon Joseph’s Response Goes Viral

Much of the online conversation soon shifted from Wells’ death itself to Lewis’ message.

Among the most widely shared responses came from veteran Los Angeles police officer and community advocate Deon Joseph.

Replying directly to Lewis on X, Joseph referenced the recent killings of a young Black community activist and a Black nursing student in Compton.

“We just had a young Black community activist and a Black nursing student murdered in Compton,” Joseph wrote. “The person that killed them senselessly looked like them. I want you to make an outrage video about that, if you really care.”

He concluded with what became the most widely shared portion of his response: “A Black life cannot only be valuable based on the color of the person who kills them. Do better, Sis. Or just be quiet while the rest of us who do care try to stop this madness.”

His comments generated thousands of reactions, with many agreeing that public outrage should be consistent regardless of who commits violent crimes. Others defended Lewis, arguing that her message simply expressed sorrow over the loss of another young Black life and should not be interpreted as assigning blame before investigators determine exactly what happened.

Investigation Remains Active

Authorities have not announced any criminal charges related to Wells’ death, and investigators have not publicly identified evidence indicating homicide.

The family’s request for additional scrutiny does not mean foul play has been established but reflects their desire for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wells’ disappearance and death.

Whether investigators ultimately determine Wells’ death was accidental or the result of criminal conduct, Lewis’ emotional video has already sparked a broader conversation about grief, accountability and which tragedies involving Black communities receive sustained public attention.

Nolan Xavier Wells

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