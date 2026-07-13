Fiat Brings Tiny Topolino EV to U.S. Buyers with a Price Below $15,000

The low-speed electric vehicle offers up to 46 miles of range and will be sold in limited numbers in hardtop and open-air versions.

*Fiat is testing American interest in ultra-compact transportation with the U.S. arrival of the Topolino.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge, opened ordering for the small electric vehicle. The advertised price begins at $13,995, but a required $990 destination charge raises the entry cost to $14,985, CNBC reports.

The Topolino may look like a miniature car, but it falls into the quadricycle category and operates more like a neighborhood golf cart. Its standard top speed is 19 mph, and Fiat says it can travel as far as 46 miles between charges.

A free conversion package will allow owners to increase the speed to 25 mph. That upgrade can make the vehicle eligible for use on streets where posted limits do not exceed 35 mph.

2026 Fiat Topolino/YouTube screenshot via DPCcars



Fiat plans to offer two versions in limited numbers this year. One includes a fixed roof and doors, while the Dolce Vita edition features a soft top and rope barriers in place of doors. Production takes place in Morocco.

“Topolino represents a new chapter for the brand in the U.S. — defined not just by size, but by purpose,” Fiat CEO Olivier François said.

“With Topolino, we bring a feeling, a lifestyle, a reminder that mobility can be joyful, expressive and beautifully simple.”

The company had already been measuring U.S. interest through appearances at auto shows before confirming the vehicle’s American launch.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: America’s Bigger Trucks, SUVs Are Making Streets Deadlier for Pedestrians

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.