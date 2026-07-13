Nolan Wells’ Best Friend Rejects Racial Framing of Teen’s Death

Jayvon Williams says the investigation raises serious questions, but he does not believe race should define the search for answers.

Nolan Xavier Wells with his parents (Elmore and Christine and Wonsley) – via family

*Jayvon Williams wants answers about the death of his best friend, Nolan Wells. However, he does not believe speculation about race is helping uncover what happened.

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Williams addressed the case during an appearance on “TMZ Live,” where he challenged the way public discussion has developed around the Mississippi teen’s death.

“Obviously they’re gonna paint it as that because none of this adds up,” Williams said.

His concern centers on gaps in the investigation, including the fact that authorities have not questioned him. As one of Wells’ closest friends, Williams believes he could offer useful context about the teen and the people who joined him on Horn Island.

Wells, 18, traveled to the barrier island with friends during the Fourth of July weekend. He did not return home with the group, prompting his mother to report him missing. Crews searched the island and nearby waters for two days. A ranger later discovered his body offshore, but officials have not announced a cause of death.

Williams also touched on a confrontation that appeared in online footage connected to the island gathering. He said a fight happened, but Nolan was not one of the participants. Williams described the dispute as involving another friend who became “very hostile” while his parents attempted to remove him from the island. Authorities have not established that the video has any connection to Wells’ death.

Williams’ position differs from that of attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wells’ family. Crump has raised concerns about whether Mississippi officials can investigate the case impartially, citing the state’s history of racial violence.

Williams said unanswered questions deserve attention, but he rejected describing the investigation as “a race thing.”

Crump announced his involvement in the case on July 7 and urged authorities to give Wells’ family a complete account of what occurred.

“Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth,” Crump said.

The investigation remains active as the family waits for the medical examiner’s findings and additional information from authorities.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nolan Wells’ Family Hires Ben Crump After Horn Island Tragedy

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