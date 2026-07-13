Luenell Calls Out DeDe in the Morning: ‘Y’all Hyped T.I.’s Show, But Not Mine’ | VIDEO

The comedy legend questioned why the nationally syndicated morning show promoted T.I. but never mentioned her own appearance or weekend shows.

Luenell comes for DeDe and morning crew – screenshot

*Put some “respeck” on her name, dammit! Comedian and actress Luenell wasted no time making her feelings known during a recent appearance on the nationally syndicated, Dallas/Fort Worth-based (at K104FM) “DeDe in the Morning,” confronting the hosts moments after walking into the studio over what she viewed as a major professional oversight.

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Known as the “Original Bad Girl of Comedy,” Luenell revealed that she had been listening to the show while riding to the station for her early-morning interview. During the broadcast, she heard the crew enthusiastically promoting rapper T.I.‘s upcoming show—but never once mentioned that she was on her way to the studio or performing multiple shows that weekend at the Arlington Improv.

“I was listening on the way to the station,” Luenell told the hosts before explaining why she was disappointed. “And nobody mentioned me, and I’m on my way here at 6 o’clock in the morning. T.I. is not down there. I’m on my way here.”

The exchange, captured on video and later shared across social media platforms, quickly spread online and generated widespread reaction, with viewers debating whether Luenell was justified in speaking up.

“Nobody mentioned me, and I’m on my way here, 6 o’clock in the morning.”



Luenell recently questioned radio hosts in Texas about why they mentioned T.I. but failed to mention her when she was scheduled to appear as a guest, explaining that whenever she’s on her way to a radio… pic.twitter.com/YarDc2drlo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 12, 2026

More Than a Missed Mention

Although the Friday, July 10 (2026) conversation began with laughter, Luenell made it clear her frustration wasn’t simply about forgetting to mention a comedy show.

For the veteran comedian, the issue wasn’t a missed plug—it was respect.

After more than three decades in stand-up comedy, television and film, Luenell questioned why another entertainer’s appearance received repeated promotion while her own interview and weekend engagement were overlooked.

For touring comedians, local radio interviews are among the most effective ways to sell tickets before a weekend of performances, making those appearances an important part of a comedian’s promotional schedule.

Recognizing the oversight, the DeDe in the Morning crew apologized repeatedly on air, acknowledged the mistake and assured Luenell they would spend the remainder of the broadcast promoting her Arlington Improv appearances.

The awkward moment quickly became a candid conversation about professional courtesy, mutual support and the importance of giving visiting entertainers the same promotional attention afforded to other guests.

Luenell and DeDe – screenshot1

Viewers Split Over the Exchange

Once clips from the interview began circulating online, viewers quickly divided into two camps.

Many applauded Luenell for advocating for herself, arguing that a comedy veteran with decades in the business shouldn’t have to remind a radio station to promote a scheduled appearance.

Others felt the hosts handled the situation appropriately by apologizing immediately and doing everything they could to make it right during the interview.

Still others simply enjoyed watching Luenell’s trademark honesty on full display, saying her willingness to say exactly what’s on her mind—even in uncomfortable situations—is one of the reasons audiences continue to embrace her.

Regardless of opinion, the conversation grew into something larger than one missed announcement, prompting discussions about respect, professionalism and how established entertainers should be treated when they visit local media outlets.

No Hard Feelings

Despite the tense beginning, the disagreement ended on a positive note.

After the interview gained traction online, Luenell revealed that host DeDe McGuire personally called to apologize.

She later acknowledged the gesture in a social media post, writing, “Charge it to my head and not my heart… moving on,” signaling there were no lingering hard feelings between the two.

Her response helped quiet speculation that the exchange had sparked a lasting feud, even as the interview continued circulating across social media.

Luenell delivers bold, unapologetic stand-up in her Netflix comedy special, Town Business

Still One of Comedy’s Most Fearless Voices

Luenell’s appearance came during a multi-night engagement at the Arlington Improv. According to her official website, she continues performing regularly at comedy clubs and theaters nationwide, including dates at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas and other venues throughout the year. Click HERE for her full schedule

Known for unforgettable performances in “Borat,” “Think Like a Man,” “Dolemite Is My Name” and countless stand-up appearances, Luenell has built a career on fearless honesty, whether she’s on stage, in front of a camera or behind a radio microphone.

Whether viewers believed she overreacted or simply demanded the professional courtesy she had earned, one thing was undeniable: by the end of the interview, her Arlington Improv shows had been promoted, her point had been made, and once again, Luenell had everyone talking.

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