NewsBits: Lindsey Graham Dies as Toronto Shooting and ICE Dispute Shake Weekend Headlines |VIDEO

The South Carolina senator’s sudden death, a deadly Canadian festival shooting, and escalating U.S.-Mexico tensions drove the weekend’s biggest stories.

Lindsey Graham – screenshot

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s unexpected death has launched the search for his successor in the U.S. Senate, while investigators in Toronto continue searching for answers after a deadly shooting at a crowded street festival. Meanwhile, Mexico is demanding investigations into the deaths of its citizens during U.S. immigration enforcement operations, adding new strain to relations between the neighboring countries.

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Trump Faces Key Senate Decision After Lindsey Graham’s Death

*Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., died overnight from an undisclosed illness, leaving South Carolina with a Senate vacancy at a pivotal moment for Republicans.

The Senate GOP now holds a 52-seat majority, though Sen. Mitch McConnell’s continued absence effectively reduces that working margin to 51 votes, placing added importance on filling Graham’s seat.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said he already has someone in mind to replace Graham but declined to identify the person.

“I have somebody that I think would be great,” Trump said. “But I don’t want to say it now because it’s just, it’s too soon with Lindsey. I don’t wanna even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good.”

Under South Carolina law, Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint a temporary replacement, who will serve until the next special or general election.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott paid tribute to his longtime colleague during ABC’s “This Week,” calling Graham “irreplaceable.”

“I will always remember Lindsey Graham as a guy who was, as soon as I was appointed to the Senate, he embraced my candidacy for re-election,” Scott said. “To my family, he became a friend. He was one of only three or four senators I invited to my wedding because Lindsey Graham had become a part of the family. And it is a rare thing in politics, a rare thing in life to find people who are actually your friend.”

Toronto Salsa Festival Turns Deadly After Gunfire Erupts

Two people were killed after gunfire broke out during a salsa festival on Toronto’s St. Clair Avenue on Saturday evening.

Police said officers responded to reports of an active shooter at approximately 8:12 p.m. local time. Six people suffering from gunshot wounds were located, and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later said the violence involved an exchange of gunfire between two individuals. Two firearms were recovered, and investigators established three separate crime scenes while the investigation continued.

Deputy Police Chief Francisco Barredo described the scene as “very chaotic,” noting that an estimated 13,000 people were attending the festival when the shooting occurred.

No arrests had been announced, and police asked anyone with information or video from the scene to contact investigators, the BBC is reporting.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the shooting and offered prayers to the victims’ families, those in critical condition, and everyone affected.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Mexico Presses US for Investigations After ICE Shooting

Mexico is seeking civil and criminal investigations in the United States following the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Houston.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her government is requesting investigations into the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals during immigration enforcement operations or while being held in detention centers.

The Mexican government said the effort is intended to “protect the human rights of Mexicans in the United States.”

The announcement followed the shooting death of Salgado Araujo in Texas. ICE said agents opened fire after Salgado Araujo allegedly rammed a law enforcement vehicle and refused verbal commands during a traffic stop.

His family disputes that account, telling CNN the 52-year-old father of three would have stopped if he had known the vehicle following him belonged to law enforcement.

Sheinbaum also called for petitions to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Responding to the criticism, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said ICE agents are trained to use the minimum force necessary to resolve dangerous situations while protecting officers and the public.

From Washington to Toronto to Houston, the weekend delivered major developments that continue to command attention. Officials in all three cases remain engaged as the Senate vacancy, the Toronto shooting investigation, and Mexico’s requests for investigations move forward.

Lindsey Graham Death Toronto Festival Shooting Mexico Demands Investigation

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