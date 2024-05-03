T.I. & Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Reveals Her Favorite Sibling | Watch

*T.I. and Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress recently revealed which of her siblings is her favorite during an appearance on “The Morning Hustle”

As Lip Stick Convos reports, Heiress named big brother Major Harris. She said, “Okay…no offense. But, I think…I think…this is just what I think…okay? I think…I like Major because first of all…he helped me with my computer. And then he also helps me get Robux when my mom’s out of town.

The 8-year-old stopped by the program with VanVan (Savannah McConneaughey) to promote their new single, “Be You.”

In a post on X/Twitter, proud papa T.I. shared a photo of the girls standing outside the iHeart Radio building along with the caption: So proud of our baby girl #Heiress on her first ever press day with @Therealvanvan_ today for their single #BeYou she woke up before me hustling @TinyMajorMama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

