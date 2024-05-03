Producers Behind ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ Say Her Story Is ‘Not Over’

*The producers of the controversial Lifetime docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?” recently confirmed that Wendy has viewed the film and expressed her approval.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mark Ford and Erica Hanson have been in touch with Williams’ family, “and the story’s not over. I could say that much,” Ford shared while attending An Evening With Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies at The Grove in Hollywood on Wednesday. “We’ve continued to be in touch with them and they’re very supportive of the project.”

“I think, you know, this isn’t the end of this story. There’ll be more,” Ford suggested. “I don’t think the world has seen the last of Wendy Williams.”

The duo discussed with ET’s Deidre Behar the significance of potential recognition at the Emmys for their work.

“Oh, that would mean, I think, the world. Not only to us, but to Wendy,” Hanson shared. “I can’t even imagine the impact that would have on her.”

Hanson said that Williams saw the four-and-a-half-hour docuseries as an opportunity to “be able to tell her story so honestly and truthfully.”

“It would be an amazing tribute to Wendy to get an Emmy nomination for something she was an executive producer on that allowed her to tell her story,” Ford added.

The documentary recounts the sequence of events that resulted in Williams being placed under the supervision of a court-appointed guardian in 2022. After it aired, Wendy’s team revealed that she was diagnosed in 2023 with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She also battles with Graves’ disease.

“This is not an easy story to watch or to tell. But hopefully we did it truthfully, with integrity and sensitively,” Hanson told ET.

“She’s still fabulous, you know, even in the dire situation she’s in. Wendy has an incredible spirit, you know, and I think people can feel that,” Ford added. “[And] she really appreciates the love and attention that her fans have given her because of this platform.”

