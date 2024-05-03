Beyoncé Added to Prestigious French Dictionary ‘Petit Larousse Illustré’

*Beyoncé is among the 40 individuals newly included in the French encyclopedic dictionary Petit Larousse Illustré.

According to TMZ, the superstar is listed as a proper noun in the dictionary, and described as an “American singer of R&B and pop.”

The other notable people included in the 2024 dictionary are both French and foreign and include Cate Blanchett, LeBron James, and Christopher Nolan, among others.

The new entries “reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year,” Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, told French outlet Le Point.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and her daughter Blu-Ivy lend their voices in Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” live-action prequel movie.

“I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just really special,” said director Barry Jenkins. “Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film.”

The project boasts an all-star cast that includes Thandiwe Newton, Anika Noni Rose, and Donald Glover. According to the press release, the film “explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.”

Here’s the synopsis: “Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

“Mufasa: The Lion King” hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 20.

