Friday, May 3, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Beyoncé Added to Prestigious French Dictionary ‘Petit Larousse Illustré’
By Ny MaGee
0
Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder (Amy Sussman-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder (Amy Sussman-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

*Beyoncé is among the 40 individuals newly included in the French encyclopedic dictionary Petit Larousse Illustré. 

According to TMZ, the superstar is listed as a proper noun in the dictionary, and described as an “American singer of R&B and pop.”

The other notable people included in the 2024 dictionary are both French and foreign and include Cate Blanchett, LeBron James, and Christopher Nolan, among others. 

The new entries “reflect concerns, developments or strong movements this year,” Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, told French outlet Le Point.

Meanwhile, Beyonce and her daughter Blu-Ivy lend their voices in Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” live-action prequel movie. 

“I was so glad that both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were down to do it, and watching them work together was just really special,” said director Barry Jenkins. “Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first. So much of that energy bled into the film.”

The project boasts an all-star cast that includes Thandiwe Newton, Anika Noni Rose, and Donald Glover. According to the press release, the film “explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands.”

Here’s the synopsis: “Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”

“Mufasa: The Lion King” hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 20.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Beyoncé Sends Flowers in Response to Viral Video of Filipino Toddler | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Summit Kicks Off May 10 in New York City

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Suicide

Brittney Griner Tells ABC That She ‘Wanted to Take My Life More Than Once’ While Detained in Russia | WATCH

Beef

Lupe Fiasco Lookin’ for Trouble: Declares Battle Intent to ‘Any Mf***ing Rapper’ – Any Mf***ing Time’ – ‘Anywhere!’ | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar is A Race-Baiting Hypocrite!

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Calls Oprah and Tyler Perry ‘Coons’ in Firey Rant | Watch

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming