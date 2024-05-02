Gary Owen Set to Address Divorce on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ Ex-Wife Unpleased

*During a new episode of “Get Some” on YouTube, comedian Gary Owen revealed that his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, asked him not to speak about their divorce during his upcoming appearance on Club Shay Shay.

“You must be crazy,” he allegedly told her in response, ENSTARZ reports. “The biggest podcast on earth you don’t want me to do?”

According to Gary, Duke responded, “It’s not going to help with [his] relationship with the kids.”

Owen has previously revealed that his relationship with his kids, Emilio, 33, Austin, 23, and Kennedy, 21, remains strained following his separation from their mother.

Duke confirmed last year that the kids hadn’t spoken to their father in almost three years due to turmoil from the couple’s divorce.

While speaking about his divorce, Gary Owen reveals he’s going on Club Shay Shay and says he wishes he could see his kids. (🎥 @garyowencomedy) pic.twitter.com/mQ9FNMjUoR — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 27, 2024

“As a lot of people know I haven’t seen my kids in almost 3 years, or spoken to them, since the divorce…I understand they’re just, I guess healing…I try to reach out, I try to see them, but it just hasn’t worked out yet,” Owen said during a 2023 episode of his podcast, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Duke reacted to his remarks in an online post, claiming Gary is only telling part of the truth to gain public sympathy.

“All kids want their parents to be happy. When you come to the internet and tell only half the story for sympathy…So what did you do??? How did y’all get here?” she wrote.

“If you wanted healing, you would have reached out to a family therapist, call, text, or sent this video directly to them,” Duke added.

“You don’t seem to have any empathy for their feelings. You have done some foul things, but I still greet you with a smile. In conversation, I try to keep us focus and on track, so we don’t resort to blame and finger pointing,” she continued.

Duke previously said her ex-husband left her in financial ruin following their divorce.

The ex-couple married in 2003, and Kenya filed to divorce Owen in 2021 amid reports of his infidelity.

