Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Whitney Houston Biopic Sued Over Copyright Infringement
By Ny MaGee
0
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

*Sony Music Entertainment is taking legal action against four companies behind the making of the 2022 biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” due to unpaid music licenses. 

The lawsuit accuses the producers of dishonoring the contract “after they failed to pay for their licenses to 24 Houston classics including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You,” Reuters reports. 

Film financer and production company Black Label Media is one of the companies named in the lawsuit and said it was “one of many investors in this film, should not have been named in the lawsuit, and looks forward to being dismissed from it promptly.”

According to Sony Music, Anthem Films licensed Houston’s music for use on a biopic and soundtrack in 2022.

I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

The lawsuit claims Anthem’s licensing fees were due in July 2023 under their agreement, but the company never paid, according to the complaint. 

As part of its lawsuit, Sony Music seeks at least $3.6 million in damages and a court order to stop the alleged infringement.

Speaking previously to Variety, Clive Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”

The biopic grossed nearly $60 million worldwide.

READ MORE: Director Kasi Lemmons Talks Whitney Houston Biopic and Her Personal Bond with Singer

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
NeNe Leakes Not in Talks to Return to RHOA
Next article
Porsha Williams’ Husband Denied U.S. Citizenship Because of Criminal History

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming