Porsha Williams’ Husband Denied U.S. Citizenship Because of Criminal History

*Porsha Williams’ husband, Simon Guobadia, was recently denied U.S. citizenship due to his reported criminal past.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Guobadia’s past crimes allegedly include “numerous felonies for bank fraud, credit card fraud, identity fraud, and more,” the outlet writes.

Williams and Guobadia had two wedding ceremonies last year, and she called it “a dream come true.”

“The weddings were a dream come true,” Williams previously told People while promoting season 3 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“It really was. It was all of me and all of Simon represented that day. And all the people who love us and support us were there for us,” she added. “And it was a true combining of family. A lot of his family from Nigeria and all over the world flew in for the traditional ceremony.”

Williams married Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Nov. 25, according to People. She held a second American celebration in front of 350 guests the next day.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Unlocked reports that Guobadia is fighting to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, but the “filing notes that his case is being dismissed,” the outlet writes.

According to the legal docs, Guobadia applied for U.S. citizenship and naturalization but was denied in July 2022.

Here’s more from the Hollywood Unlocked:

In 1985, his citizenship application was denied and he was declared deportable, so he voluntarily left the States on December 28, 1985. He reentered in June 1986 and again overstayed his 6-month visitor visa. In September 1987, Simon Guobadia was arrested for bank and credit card fraud and pleaded guilty to the felony.

Per the outlet’s report, Guobadia “was again arrested in January 1989 for unauthorized use of a vehicle and arrested once more in May 1990 for fraud. In January 1991, Guobadia committed another felony offense for credit card fraud and in April 1991, an immigration judge ordered him to be deported. On March 4, 1992, Guobadia was deported and physically removed from the States.”

Guobadia was accused of seeking temporary residency under the Social Agricultural Worker Program (SAW) using a different identity before he was deported in 1988.

