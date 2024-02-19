Bow Wow Relays Lessons Learned From Lean Addiction – Collapsing After Performance | WATCH

*Ask Bow Wow about sipping lean and he will let you know how damaging the drug can be. The rapper/actor detailed his heavy addiction to lean while chatting with The Art of Dialogue, recalling the time it put him in the hospital and almost cost him everything.

“I was sipping lean,” Bow Wow confessed. “I was sipping so much syrup. I said this after Mac Miller died. I spoke on this sh**. I was drinking that sh** like crazy. If you go back and watch The Road to Platinum series on BET, you’ll see so many white Styrofoam cups. I was losing my f***ing mind. That lean shit had me f**ked up. I was just always irritated.”

Bow Wow’s addiction dominated him, with being set off by any little thing after consuming lean whenever he wanted. The craving was so severe that the 36-year-old entertainer was on it while working with Omarion on their 2007 collaborative album “Face Off.” Add in a “baby bottle given to him by Lil Wayne to get his fix and lean was all Bow Wow wanted to know.

According to Complex, things ultimately came to a head when Bow Wow collapsed following a performance. The former “CSI: Cyber” star was on tour with Chris Brown at the time when the situation went down.

“We were on our tour, I was co-headlining with Chris Brown and the opening night was in Cincinnati and when I got off stage, I collapsed,” Bow Wow recalled. “I went straight to Cincinnati University Hospital. My stomach was so f***ed up that I ended up going back home to Atlanta after the first show.

“I’m sitting in the hospital not knowing what the f**k going on, and I get back home and the sh** gets worse, he continued. “I’m throwing up, I’m shivering in the bed, I’m sweating, I’m going through it…I didn’t know I was having withdrawals. That’s how much lean I was consuming.”

Bow Wow’s stint at the hospital resulted in him missing several important shows on the tour. It was at that point he decided a change needed to come. Thanks to his former publicist, the late Pattie Webster, a shift did come via a clever PR move designed to keep his lean addiction off the public radar.

“I had to get right, man. God rest her soul, I had the best publicist ever, Pattie Webster,” he said. “She put out a press release [that said I dropped out of the tour] for dehydration. Wasn’t no dehydration; I was f***ed up off lean… That’s just good PR. We didn’t want the world to know that 18, 19-year-old Bow was heavy on the drank.”

Bow Wow’s candid admission about his lean addiction marks years since he last spoke on the issue. Following the passing of rapper Mac Miller in 2018 from a fatal drug overdose, the “New Jack City II” rhymer touched on his lean addiction, with a message to fans to avoid the drug entirely or immediately stop taking it if they’re already using it.

“To the youth- Stop with these dumb ass drugs. I’m going to let something out. When me and Omarion worked on the FACE OFF album. I was high off lean every day,” Bow Wow said. “When y’all saw me on BET going off on Torae, I was high off lean. My attitude everything changed,” Bow Wow stated, adding, “Kick that s***! Be a good son or daughter. Be the best you. I’m a start being more vocal. We gotta save the youth from going out early. DRUG-FREE IS THE WAY TO BE! Smarten up tighten up out here. We can’t lose no more of you. Not one! I love all y’all.”

