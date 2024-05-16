Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Estranged Husband of ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Still Lives in Home as She Pays Expenses
By Ny MaGee
0
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (Phillip Faraone-Getty Images for Fanatics)
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo (Phillip Faraone-Getty Images for Fanatics)

*Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay has criticized her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, in court documents for allegedly disclosing her financial information amid their contentious divorce proceedings. 

According to RadarOnline.com, the reality star urged the court to seal specific sections of Bryan’s recent support motion.

Abasolo filed for divorce on January 1, 2024, and wants Rachel to pay him monthly spousal support. The 44-year-old chiropractor claims he needs the money to afford his own place. Bryan still lives with his ex at their home in Los Angeles, where she pays most of the bills. 

According to Radar, Bryan declared in his court filing, “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

He added, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he added. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Bryan said he only pulls in $1,700 per month in income.

As Radar reports, in her latest filing, Rachel accused Bryan of violating a confidentiality agreement they had previously established for exchanging financial documents in the case.

She requested that the court seal this information to safeguard herself from repercussions.

As of now, a judge has not decided on the matter.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Do Tell! ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay’s Husband Files for Divorce and Speaks Out | VIDEOs

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Romney Says If He Were President He Would Have Immediately Pardoned Trump – His Reason is Wack!
Next article
Obama Campaign Official Peggy Moore and Wife Die in Car Crash | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming