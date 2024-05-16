Estranged Husband of ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Still Lives in Home as She Pays Expenses

*Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay has criticized her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, in court documents for allegedly disclosing her financial information amid their contentious divorce proceedings.

According to RadarOnline.com, the reality star urged the court to seal specific sections of Bryan’s recent support motion.

Abasolo filed for divorce on January 1, 2024, and wants Rachel to pay him monthly spousal support. The 44-year-old chiropractor claims he needs the money to afford his own place. Bryan still lives with his ex at their home in Los Angeles, where she pays most of the bills.

According to Radar, Bryan declared in his court filing, “Neither of us wants to continue to live together.”

He added, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he added. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Bryan said he only pulls in $1,700 per month in income.

As Radar reports, in her latest filing, Rachel accused Bryan of violating a confidentiality agreement they had previously established for exchanging financial documents in the case.

She requested that the court seal this information to safeguard herself from repercussions.

As of now, a judge has not decided on the matter.

