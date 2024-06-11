O-T Fagbenle and Nana Mensah Talk Roles in New Crime Series ‘Presumed Innocent’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with actors O-T Fagbenle and Nana Mensah to discuss their intriguing roles in the new Apple TV+ series “Presumed Innocent.”

Inspired by Scott Turow’s bestselling 1987 courtroom thriller, this eight-episode series stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich who is at the center of gripping murder trial that shakes the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to its core when one of its own becomes the prime suspect. As the plot unfolds, “Presumed Innocent” explores deep themes of obsession, sex, politics, and the complexities of love, all while the accused struggles to hold his family and marriage together.

Starring alongside Gyllenhaal, are Ruth Negga as Barbara Sabich, Bill Camp as Raymond Horgan, O-T Fagbenle as Nico Della Guardia, Chase Infiniti as Jaden Sabich, Elizabeth Marvel as Lorraine Horgan, Nana Mensah as Detective Alana Rodriguez, Renate Reinsve as Carolyn Polhemus, Kingston Rumi Southwick as Kyle Sabich and Peter Sarsgaard as Tommy Molto.

David E. Kelley serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series. In a statement, he said, “The story is timeless in so many respects, and perhaps has become even more relevant with age. Yes, there’s a murder to solve, but the heart of this story is Rusty and Barbara’s relationship; their marriage; their family. Will that survive? You wrap everything inside the pressure cooker of a whodunit. Turow’s novel is both a page-turner and thought-provoking piece all at once.”

“The entire ensemble, under Anne and Greg’s direction, felt empowered to put their own stamp on their characters,” said Kelley. “To that end, each character feels like the hero of their own story, capable of being the lead of the series. We’ve had the chance to work with Elizabeth Marvel as well as Bill Camp, but so many of these actors had been on our wish list for some time, and everyone brought their ‘A’ game.”

Speaking about his character Della Guardia, Fagbenle said, “It was fun watching him get frustrated all the time because things don’t always go his way.”

Hear more from Fagbenle and Mensah in our video exclusive below about their compelling characters and the intricate dynamics of this thrilling new crime series.

“Presumed Innocent” premieres globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12 followed by a new episode every Wednesday through July 24.

