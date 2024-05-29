Nicki Minaj Criticized for Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ Princess Diana

*Nicki Minaj is being mocked on social media after leading a “moment of silence” for the late Princess Diana who she referred to her her “Dear Friend” during her May 26 Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Princess of Wales died in 1997, when the rapper would have been 14 years old.

As PEOPLE reports, throughout the performance at Resorts World Arena, Nicki passed her microphone to fans to hear where they hailed from. When one person mentioned Wales, the rapper seamlessly transitioned into a British accent.

“It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine,” she said in the accent. “Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales.”

She then asked fans to hold “a moment of silence for her.” Watch the odd moment via the TikTok clip below.

This goes without saying but Lady Di was never a “friend” to Minaj, as the two never met.

In related news, on Saturday (May 25), Nicki had to postpone her concert in Manchester, England after military police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport detained her when they found drugs in her bag. She was released from police custody hours after recording herself being arrested. She posted a clip of her arrest on Instagram, which you can watch below.

Nicki Minaj took to social media on May 27 to announce the rescheduled date for her postponed concert at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

Nicki Minaj has been arrested after marijuana pre-rolls were found in one of her bags at an airport in Amsterdam. Nicki Minaj claims that the pre-rolls belong to her security. #TSRStaffMM pic.twitter.com/pl3HHh84O9 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 25, 2024

