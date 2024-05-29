Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Nicki Minaj Criticized for Tribute to ‘Dear Friend’ Princess Diana
By Ny MaGee
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj / Getty

*Nicki Minaj is being mocked on social media after leading a “moment of silence” for the late Princess Diana who she referred to her her “Dear Friend” during her May 26 Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Princess of Wales died in 1997, when the rapper would have been 14 years old.

As PEOPLE reports, throughout the performance at Resorts World Arena, Nicki passed her microphone to fans to hear where they hailed from. When one person mentioned Wales, the rapper seamlessly transitioned into a British accent.

“It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine,” she said in the accent. “Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales.”

She then asked fans to hold “a moment of silence for her.” Watch the odd moment via the TikTok clip below.

@jameliaa_x shes so unserious😭😭 #nickiminaj #pinkfriday2tour #pinkfriday2 ♬ original sound – 𝐉𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐀✨

This goes without saying but Lady Di was never a “friend” to Minaj, as the two never met.

In related news, on Saturday (May 25), Nicki had to postpone her concert in Manchester, England after military police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport detained her when they found drugs in her bag. She was released from police custody hours after recording herself being arrested. She posted a clip of her arrest on Instagram, which you can watch below.

Nicki Minaj took to social media on May 27 to announce the rescheduled date for her postponed concert at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire DJ for Signing Women’s Breasts, Announces New Date for Postponed Concert

