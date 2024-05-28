Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire DJ for Signing Women’s Breasts, Announces New Date for Postponed Concert

*Nicki Minaj threatened to fire her tour DJ, DJ Boof, if he’s caught signing women’s breasts again while on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

As XXL reports, DJ Boof shared a picture on his Instagram Story signing a woman’s cleavage. He captioned the photo: “I’m really famous [cry laughing emoji] They asked me to sign their boobs.”

When Nicki caught wind of the post, she issued the following warning on social media. “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df [Da f**k],” the hip-hop star wrote on X.

The rapper’s response came days after her drug arrest in Amsterdam. On Saturday (May 25), Nicki had to postpone her concert in Manchester, England after military police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport detained her when they found drugs in her bag.

She was released from police custody hours after recording herself being arrested. She posted a clip of her arrest on Instagram, which you can watch below.

Nicki Minaj has been arrested after marijuana pre-rolls were found in one of her bags at an airport in Amsterdam. Nicki Minaj claims that the pre-rolls belong to her security. #TSRStaffMM pic.twitter.com/pl3HHh84O9 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 25, 2024

Nicki Minaj took to social media on May 27 to announce the rescheduled date for her postponed concert at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

