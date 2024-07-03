Nelly Surprises Ashanti with Baby Shower at Dolce & Gabbana Store in NYC | Video

*Nelly planned a surprise baby shower for his pregnant wife Ashanti at a Dolce & Gabbana store in New York City.

Footage from the event shows a surprised Ashanti emerging from an elevator, where she was greeted by family and friends, including rapper Fat Joe and his wife, Lorena Cartagena (watch the TikTok clip below).

“Oh my god, I thought I was coming to a photoshoot,” she said to her guests in a clip shared on Instagram Story July 1. “I’m in shock. Thank you guys so much, I love guys, I appreciate you. Thank you.”

Nelly and Ashanti dated on and off for years, starting in the early 2000s, before splitting in 2013 and reconciling last summer. The singer is now expecting her first child with the rapper and revealed recently that they got married in December 2023.

Ashanti told ESSENCE that she is ready for motherhood.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told Essence in April.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” Ashanti added.

Vibe reports that during the baby shower, Ashanti’s dad said Nelly asked for his blessing before proposing to his superstar daughter.

“We had a little discussion about him wanting to marry her. For me, it’s very special for a man in this era, for a man to ask for someone’s hand, [in marriage], especially your daughter. I was very impressed with the fact that he asked me. I want to bless you guys and we welcome you with open arms.”

In the TikTok clip below, Nelly shares how their romance rekindled at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s VERZUZ battle in September 2021.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

