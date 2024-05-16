Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

NBC Outmuscles TNT, Secures NBA Broadcast Rights
By Ny MaGee
0
NBA logo
NBA National Basketball Association league logo on blue background. Moscow, Russia – July, 2023 . Depositphotos

*NBCUniversal has outpaced TNT in securing the broadcast rights to the NBA through a successful bid.

Bill Simmons has publicly stated that the deal has been finalized for a few weeks, but the league is probably waiting until the end of the playoffs to make the announcement.

“One of the funniest things ever is that we’re all pretending the TV deal wasn’t done like a week-and-a-half ago… I think it’s done,” said Simmons on the latest episode of his. “I think Warner already lost it. I don’t know why we’re waiting til after the playoffs. Maybe that’s how they have to do it, but it’s a wrap. NBC’s getting it.”

TNT’s popular Inside The NBA show, with hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson, will likely end after next season following the media rights deal. 

“I think it’s the greatest show on television, but it didn’t cure cancer,’’ an industry source said, per Sports Business Journal. “Guess what else ended? Sopranos is off the air. Friends. Mash. Seinfeld. All great shows do come to an end. Sometimes it’s time to go.’’

Basketball
Basketball basket with ball / Depositphotos

Tom Friend with the Sports Business Journal noted in an SBJ article that “details are still being massaged with nothing finalized,” but “there is little WBD CEO David Zaslav can do to overtake NBC unless he coughs up perhaps as much as $2.8 billion or more.”

Reportedly valued at $2.5 billion annually, NBCUniversal’s bid encompasses a “Basketball Night in America” program, mirroring its NFL Sunday counterpart, “Football Night in America.”

“NBC has made their bid, and they’re not budging,’’ a media industry source said, Sports Business Journal reports. “So it’s over, right? And Warner Bros. is saying, ‘We’ll match it,’ and (Commissioner Adam Silver) is probably saying: ‘It’s not matched.’ ’’

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Ice Cube At War with Caitlin Clark’s Agents Over ‘NBA Mob’ Accusations

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Obama Campaign Official Peggy Moore and Wife Die in Car Crash | VIDEO
Next article
Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming