Sunday, April 28, 2024
Ice Cube At War with Caitlin Clark’s Agents Over ‘NBA Mob’ Accusations
By Chris Richburg
*Ice Cube’s Big3 alliance with Caitlin Clark was far from reality, due to his belief Clark’s agents for the undermined her deal with the popular basketball league.

According to HotNewHipHop, Cube is furious over Clark’s agents interfering with his offer for the women’s basketball sensation to join the Big3. The offer was made prior to Clark being drafted.

Allegations made by Cube and his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz include Clark’s management team deliberately undermining the Big3 deal, in addition to the “Barbershop” film series actor saying Clark was not even presented with the offer he sent. The Big3 deal reportedly included a $10 million contract to go with added perks.

Feeling slighted, Cube and Kwatinetz believe their offer was not given the proper consideration it deserved.

“We have reason to believe these male agents and executives controlling the sport never even shared our trailblazing offer with Caitlin let alone facilitated Caitlins meeting with the of BIG3 to discuss the opportunity,” Kwatinetz said in a statement.

Digging deeper into his argument that Clark and her Agents work for the NBA Mob, Kwatinetz added, “Do we expect them to prioritize Caitlin over the NBA – the top employer of their most highly paid clients?”

Cube and Kwatinetz’s beef with Clark’s team comes amid the spotlight still shining on Clark, who was drafted no. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. In addition to her No. 1 status in the draft, Clark’s good fortune carried over on the business side with plans to sign a major deal with Nike. HNHH notes the deal, which is reportedly worth around $28 million, would result in a record endorsement contract for a woman.

In her defense, Clark said she found out about the Big3 Deal when everyone else did once news of the deal became public knowledge, the site mentioned.

In the meanwhile, all eyes will be on Clark when she makes her WNBA debut when the season kicks off May 14.

