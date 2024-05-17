Mom Set Fire to Teen Daughter She Blamed for Boyfriend’s Abuse

*A Louisiana woman is facing a slew of charges along with her trifling boyfriend for abusing her teen daughter.

According to TooFab, Latonya Ann Harris, 40, allegedly set fire to the girl after learning she had been sexually abused by her boyfriend, Terrence Washington.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reported last month that the 15-year-old victim was found “badly burned and shot multiple times” after a car crash in Baytown, TX.

Washington was allegedly driving recklessly and crashed on a service road. Responding officers found him holding a firearm and took him into custody. The victim, another child, and Harris were also found in the vehicle.

Police said the teenager was “still clinging to life” and was “transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” per the TPSO release.

Per Radar, the medical staff “discovered the gruesome extent of burns to the upper body of the victim, along with the discovery of gunshot wounds to the victim’s chest and face.”

TPSO said, “An Investigator with the Baytown Police Department described the injuries to the victim as the worst she has seen in her entire career.”

Washington allegedly told officers he sexually abused the victim and shot her during a fight with Harris at their Louisiana home.

Here’s more from TooFab:

In a followup interview, per the Sheriff’s Office, Washington said his gun “went off and shot the victim in the face” on April 19 and, of the burns to the teenager’s body, said Harris was responsible for causing them in February.

“Washington stated that the victim was burned after Harris learned of the sexual abuse with the victim, who she blamed for the encounters,” said authorities. “Washington confirmed that the victim’s injuries were treated at home by Harris, who refused to obtain medical treatment for the victim.”

“SVU Detectives also listened to gruesome details of the victim being shot on two separate days within the home, which went untreated as the family travelled to Texas.”

When police interviewed the minor child, she recalled the terrifying moment she woke up “to the sight of the victim’s body on fire, as Latonya Harris stood over her bed with a bottle of rubbing alcohol and a lighter.”

According to TPSO, Harris “refused to speak” with detectives. She is facing charges of “Attempted First Degree Murder, Second-Degree cruelty to a juvenile, and Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment,” writes TooFab.

Washington also faces charges of “Attempted First Degree Murder, Second-Degree Cruelty to a juvenile, Obstruction of Justice, Molestation of a juvenile, 3 counts of Indecent Behavior with a juvenile, and 5 counts of 2nd Degree Rape,” per the outlet.

Harris remains jailed at Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $1 million bond. Washington is behind bars in Texas “on charges connected to crimes” in the state. He will ultimately be detained by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

