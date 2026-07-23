Jubilant Sykes Autopsy Details 68 Stab Wounds in Fatal Attack

The medical examiner identified sharp-force and blunt-force trauma as the singer’s son remains jailed on a murder charge.

Jubilant Sykes – screenshot

*The criminal case surrounding the death of Grammy-nominated baritone Jubilant Sykes continues to unfold, with newly released medical records offering additional insight into the fatal attack.

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Micah Sykes, the acclaimed vocalist’s 32-year-old son, remains in custody without bail after being charged with murder in connection with the December 2025 killing. He has not entered a plea, and authorities have not publicly identified a motive. As the case moves forward, an autopsy report has revealed the severity of the 71-year-old’s injuries.

Medical examiners documented 73 wounds, including 68 caused by a sharp object and five linked to blunt-force trauma, Us Weekly reported. They also concluded that more than one weapon was used. Investigators recovered two items from the residence that have become central to the case: a curved knife with a 9-inch blade and a 10-pound dumbbell.

Jubilant Sykes’s son and wife/YouTube screenshot

The records provide additional details about what allegedly unfolded inside the singer’s Santa Monica home on Dec. 8, 2025. According to investigators, Sykes’ wife, Cecelia, told authorities she heard her husband calling for her to contact emergency services while she was upstairs. When she reached the lower level, she allegedly found Micah attacking his father. Prosecutors have since identified Cecelia as a key witness and obtained a court order barring Micah from contacting her.

Despite emergency medical efforts, Sykes was pronounced dead at the residence. Authorities later ruled the death a homicide.

During February court proceedings, prosecutors said Micah had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and may not have been taking his prescribed medication. It has not been determined whether his condition played any role in the killing.

Jubilant Sykes built an internationally respected career spanning opera, classical music and contemporary performance. His recording of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass” earned a Grammy nomination in 2009, and he appeared at renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl and London’s Barbican Centre.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Grammy Baritone Jubilant Sykes Killed, Son Arrested in Santa Monica

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