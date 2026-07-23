NewsBits: Snoop Dogg Biopic Gets Date, Brittany Renner Leaves ‘Bozo,’ Druski Debuts New Look

Universal sets a date for the Snoop Dogg biopic, Druski's makeover has fans talking, and Brittany Renner explains why she returned home to rebuild and explains 'Bozo' comment..

Jonathan Daviss To Star As Snoop Dogg in Universal’s Craig Brewer-Directed Biopic

*Today’s NewsBits brings a mix of movie news, viral celebrity reactions, and personal revelations. Universal has officially locked in a release date for the long-awaited Snoop Dogg biopic, Druski is trending after unveiling a dramatically different look, and Brittany Renner is opening up about relocating to Mississippi following the end of a relationship with a “Bozo.”

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Snoop Dogg Biopic Heads to Theaters in 2027

Universal Pictures has officially dated Snoop, the upcoming biopic chronicling the life and career of hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg.

The film is set to hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2027, taking over the release slot previously reserved for an untitled Universal event film.

The film chronicles Snoop Dogg’s rise from Long Beach rapper to global hip-hop icon. Craig Brewer (“Hustle & Flow,” “Song Sung Blue”) is directing from a revised script based on Joe Robert Cole’s original screenplay.

“Outer Banks” star Jonathan Daviss has been cast as Snoop Dogg.

The project marks the first film under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment. Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker are producing, with music from Snoop’s extensive catalog expected to play a major role in the film.

Druski’s New Look Has Fans Comparing Him to Ice Cube

Druski has switched things up, and social media wasted no time weighing in.

The comedian recently revealed he shaved down his signature beard and ditched his blonde hair, returning to his natural hair color. Sharing a selfie on Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Nomore Blonde, Nomore Long Beard. End of an Era.”

Many fans praised the fresh look, calling the comedian “handsome,” while others couldn’t stop comparing him to Ice Cube and Anthony Anderson.

Not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the blonde look, however, with some fans admitting they preferred his previous style.

Druski debuted the makeover while attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where he was spotted in the Tequila Don Julio 1942 suite.

Brittany Renner (Instagram)

Brittany Renner Says She’s Rebuilding After Leaving a ‘Bozo’

Brittany Renner says she’s back in Mississippi as she works to rebuild her life following the end of a relationship.

During a recent livestream on Kick, the Ocean Springs native explained that she left Los Angeles for Atlanta while dating someone she repeatedly referred to as a “bozo” before eventually returning to her home state.

“I was in LA and was dating a bozo, moved to Atlanta with him, and then left the bozo because he was a bozo, and moved back to Mississippi,” Renner said.

Renner didn’t identify the former boyfriend during the livestream, though she was most recently linked to filmmaker Rashad Scroggins while living in Atlanta.

She suggested the relationship ended after discovering things she couldn’t overlook.

“My devotion runs so deep that once you show me what it is, I’m gonna show you what it ain’t and what it will never be again,” she said.

Renner also revealed she’s working to recover financially and hopes to return to Los Angeles one day.

“My goal is to move back to LA, of course,” she said. “It’s been so hard rebuilding my life financially. It’s like I have double the responsibility, not really having the help.”

NewsBits – Snoop Dogg Brittany Renner Druski

From a major movie announcement to viral celebrity transformations and candid personal reflections, today’s NewsBits rounds up the entertainment stories generating buzz.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: NewsBits: Lizzo Lands SI Swimsuit Cover, Lil Wayne Shares Shocking Family Story, Wendy Williams Lawsuit Ends

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.