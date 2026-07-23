Costco’s Apple Berry Pie Is Back

The seasonal bakery favorite blends apples, strawberries and raspberries, earning rave reviews from shoppers and food editors.

Costco Apple Berry Pie/YouTube screenshot

*Costco’s bakery has another seasonal hit on its hands as shoppers rush to pick up the returning Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie, a dessert that blends classic apple pie with a burst of summer fruit.

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The oversized pie combines apples, strawberries and raspberries beneath a flaky lattice crust finished with a light coating of sugar. While apple pie is often associated with autumn, adding mixed berries gives the dessert a brighter flavor that’s well-suited to late-summer celebrations.

The pie has also earned praise from food critics. Patty, food editor at The Kitchn, said the fruit combination elevates the familiar dessert.

“This pie is so good. The inclusion of mixed berries with apples in the filling gives the pie a sweet tart flavor that keeps me coming back for another bite,” Patty wrote.

She also highlighted the crust, noting that it baked to a golden-brown finish without the soggy texture that can plague many grocery store pies. She added that the sugar sprinkled across the lattice topping provides “sparkle and crunch.”

Parade’s writers and taste testers reached a similar conclusion, describing the pie as “perfectly sweet” and “so good.” One reviewer said the recipe succeeds by avoiding the extremes often found in fruit pies.

“I feel like apple pie can sometimes be too sweet, and berries can sometimes be too tart, but it hit the right balance,” the reviewer said.

Many Costco shoppers have echoed that enthusiasm online. One Reddit user wrote, “Been eating on one all week. Going back to get another one this weekend.” Another posted, “OMG!!! it was delish!!!!!”

Not every customer was convinced, however. One shopper said the dessert was “too sweet” and felt the strawberry flavor overshadowed the raspberry. Another suggested serving it warm with sorbet or a mild ice cream, calling it “Sweet and delicious when served warm.”

For shoppers looking to feed a crowd, the Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie weighs in at 76 ounces and sells for $15.99, making it one of Costco’s largest seasonal bakery offerings.

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