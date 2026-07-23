The Pulse of Entertainment: DeJuan, Qu33n, and Golden Child Unite as Turrentine for an Explosive, Much-Anticipated Sibling Group Debut

DeJuan, Qu33n, and Golden Child unite as Turrentine – Preps for debut album.

*“Janet Jackson inspired me,” said Qu33n, one of three members of the new group Turrentine, when I interviewed her about being a Rock artist who is coming together with her brothers – R&B’s DeJuan and Hip-Hop’s Dewayne, Jr., also known as rapper Golden Child (Michael Jackson). “I first saw her as a young girl, and she has been inspiring me since then.”

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“I was always into music,” added Golden Child. “Music is on my dad’s side…our cousins/uncle…music is our bloodline.”

Dewayne, Jr. (Golden Child) is referring to Stanley Turrentine, a Jazz saxophonist and record producer known as The Sugar Man. Stanley’s father played sax and mother piano and his brother played the trumpet. Turrentine earned four Grammy Awards in his career before he passed in 2000.

“I have big goals,” DeJuan said seriously. Then he points out, “I sale my music independently…it’s been 10 years and I reach people all over the world.”

Ten years or more. That is how long these siblings have been at it. All three have been making a living in three genres of music and now they are coming together to become an explosive act called Turrentine. Their motivation, to carry on with the Turrentine name as a music industry brand. Just talking to them I can feel the mission will be accomplished.

“It’s Devine timing,” Golden Child aka Dewayne, Jr. said when I pointed out how long it took for them to come together. “This is our mother’s dream.”

That dream was for her children to be in a musical group, a sibling’s musical act.

Turrentine combines, R&B, Rock and Hip-Hop.

“Have you ever interviewed a sibling act?” DeJuan asked me.

I mentioned the Jackson’s and we lost track of the conversation as we started talking about Dewayne, Jr. (Golden Child) and his time as Michael Jackson’s artist.

I asked Golden Child about this because I think maybe he is the first and only rapper of Michael Jackson. At least that I have heard. I wanted to know how much time Golden Child had with MJ before his passing.

“I signed in 1991-1992, before his passing,” he told me. “So, I had the opportunity to work with him. What I remember most is his work ethics. It was like going to a music college….to see his work ethic.”

Golden Child (Dewayne, Jr.) said Michael practiced like it was his first time.

We started talking about siblings that have music in their blood, like the Jackson and the Turrentine bloodline, which is of course has their last name.

“My young brother….I didn’t even know he could sing,” laughed Dewayne, Jr. (Golden Child) when talking about DeJuan’s talent because I pointed out how large his fanbase/following is. “I would beat pots and pans….sing in the church choir…music has always been in our DNA.”

“Music is something we breath,” DeJuan added about him and his siblings. “Everybody was asking me to sing, that’s how I learned how to sing. My mother was always singing in church, and everybody would ask me to sing too.”

I turned to Qu33n because she is a Rock artist. To know she is a Rock artist makes me so happy and excited. I told her I love Rock too and that I just went to a Rock concert to review it for my column and that there were no people of color. I was shocked that I was the only one.

“…And we made Rock-n-Roll,” DeJuan cut in. “It’s in our essence!”

“I love singing Rock…it’s natural for me,” Qu33n said shyly.

You must watch out for those shy artists once they get on stage!

Qu33n, like her siblings, has released music. One of her latest singles is called “Vodka Red-Bull,” it features DeJuan.

Pasadena, California natives, all the siblings have music released – in three genres Rock, R&B and Hip-Hop. DeJuan’s music and music videos have generated a lot of excitement. I told him I could tell from the view numbers on his YouTube Channel. DeJuan’s “For Me” single has 19,000 views, his “What About the Love” single has 41,000 views and his “Our” single has 63,000 views! His response was (crickets) silence, as if he wanted to say, I could do way-better than that.

Now that DeJuan, Qu33n and Golden Child are coming together as Turrentine, he will have his chance because the race is on for the much-anticipated Turrentine debut. This is a debut that their mother knew was coming. I am anticipating that the Turrentine finished project will be worldwide -explosive.

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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