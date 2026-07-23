Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Sparks Fresh Debate by Showcasing Her Academic Degrees | VIDEO

The relationship expert's latest video has reignited online scrutiny over her academic credentials, months after she insisted she had nothing to prove.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant – screenshot

*The ever-controversial Dr. Cheyenne Bryant has sparked a fresh round of debate over her academic credentials after appearing in a new video surrounded by framed degrees, diplomas and professional certifications.

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In the YouTube video, Bryant poses before a wall displaying numerous academic credentials while wearing doctoral graduation regalia, a visual many online interpreted as a response to months of questions about her educational background and professional qualifications.

Although Bryant does not directly address the controversy in the clip, the video quickly spread across social media, where supporters viewed it as a confident response to critics while others continued raising questions about the credentials on display.

The renewed attention comes after months of public discussion surrounding Bryant’s academic history, with the relationship coach repeatedly defending her qualifications during interviews while insisting she is under no obligation to satisfy every demand for proof.

Questions About Her Credentials Persist

Bryant first addressed the controversy during a May appearance on “The Marissa Mitchell Show,” where she firmly rejected the idea that she needed to publicly validate her education.

“I have multiple degrees, and I’m not going to prove anything to anybody,” Bryant said. “My obedience is to God, not to people.”

She later discussed the issue in greater detail during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” explaining that she earned a doctorate in counseling psychology from Argosy University while the institution was still operating and accredited.

According to Bryant, she only discovered the university had closed when she later attempted to obtain official documentation needed to pursue law school.

“I said, ‘Oh, well, they got to have records. I mean, they were accredited when I attended the school. They were accredited when I finished the program,'” Bryant recalled.

She said she contacted a third-party records custodian but was told the organization only retained student records for a limited period, preventing her from obtaining the documents she was seeking.

Bryant has maintained that the circumstances surrounding the school’s closure—not the legitimacy of her education—created the confusion surrounding her credentials.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant – screenshot

Online Reaction Remains Divided

Rather than ending the discussion, Bryant’s latest video has intensified it.

Social media users have closely examined the diplomas displayed behind her, the graduation regalia she wore and the institutions represented among the framed credentials. Others questioned whether the display adequately addressed the concerns that have circulated online. Those claims and interpretations have not been independently verified.

At the same time, many supporters argued Bryant has already explained her educational background on multiple occasions and questioned why the issue continues to overshadow her work.

The debate has grown well beyond Bryant’s academic résumé, becoming a broader conversation about public credibility, online accountability and the burden placed on internet personalities to respond to criticism.

As the discussion continues, opinions remain sharply divided, with neither supporters nor critics appearing ready to back away from their positions.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant – screenshot

More Than a Social Media Personality

Bryant has built a substantial following through podcast appearances, motivational speaking engagements and viral clips centered on relationships, mental health and personal growth. She has appeared on platforms including “The Breakfast Club” and has frequently offered commentary on dating, family dynamics and emotional wellness.

That growing visibility has also brought increased scrutiny, with critics examining not only her advice but the credentials behind it.

For Bryant, however, the controversy appears to have done little to alter her approach.

She has consistently maintained that her focus remains on helping others rather than responding to every allegation circulating online. The latest video suggests she is willing to acknowledge the conversation, even if she continues declining to engage every criticism directly.

Whether the display of degrees changes public perception remains uncertain.

For some viewers, the video reinforces Bryant’s longstanding claims that she has earned multiple academic credentials. For others, it has simply prompted another round of questions that remain unresolved.

As online debate continues, one thing is clear: the conversation surrounding Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s credentials shows little sign of ending anytime soon.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Addresses Doctorate Controversy: ‘My Obedience Is to God, Not to People’ | VIDEO

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