‘Top Chef’ Star Eric Adjepong Ordered to Stay Away From Daughter Until 2027

A court issued a one-year protective order following abuse allegations.

Chef Eric Adjepong on CBS Mornings/YouTube screenshot

*A court has ordered “Top Chef” finalist Eric Adjepong to stay away from his 9-year-old daughter for one year after a judge granted a protective order over allegations that he abused the child, TMZ reports.

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The order, issued following a July 10 hearing, prohibits Adjepong from contacting his daughter, Lennox, or going near her home, school or childcare providers through July 10, 2027. The allegations were addressed in family court, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Mack’s attorney, Todd Mohink, said the ruling reflected the court’s focus on protecting the child.

“I believe the court did its job to protect the best interest of the child,” he said.

‘Top Chef’s’ Eric Adjepong/YouTube screenshot via Washington Post



Adjepong responded through his attorney, saying he would not publicly discuss the accusations because they involve his daughter.

“Because this matter involves my young daughter, whom I love deeply, I intend to protect her privacy and will not discuss the underlying allegations or other sensitive family matters publicly other than to say that these allegations arose in the context of a long-running divorce and custody proceeding, which finally concluded on June 2, 2026,” he said.

He added that he is “strictly complying with every facet of the order.”

“It is my fervent hope that in the future my ex-wife and I can resolve these matters privately and through the proper legal channels, rather than in the press, if only for the well-being of our daughter,” Adjepong said.

Mack described the outcome in a social media statement, saying she spent years helping her daughter understand “body autonomy, consent, boundaries, and to tell the trusted adults around her when she feels unsafe.”

She said the court granted the protective order because her daughter “was brave enough to speak up against who should have been one of the most trusted adults in her life.”

Adjepong rose to national prominence as a finalist on Season 16 of Bravo’s “Top Chef” and later returned for “Top Chef All-Stars.”

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