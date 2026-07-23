Djimon Hounsou’s Earnings Revealed After Declaring: ‘I’m Struggling to Make a Living’

Court records detail the actor’s recent salaries, monthly expenses and ongoing disagreement with his former partner over his income.

Djimon Hounsou (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Djimon Hounsou has spent years arguing that Hollywood has not rewarded his work fairly. Newly reported financial records now show the size of several recent paychecks, along with the expenses he says exceed his monthly income.

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The documents emerged from Hounsou’s custody dispute with former partner Ri’za Simpson, with whom he shares two children. His declaration lists about $60,000 in monthly income and approximately $85,000 in expenses, TMZ reports.

Those costs reportedly include nearly $10,000 for a mortgage and a $5,000 vehicle payment. Hounsou also listed $2,500 each for groceries, restaurant meals, clothing, and entertainment or travel.

Simpson disputes his accounting and believes he earns closer to $133,000 each month. She has requested $30,000 for interim legal fees and another $10,000 to hire a financial specialist. Hounsou is seeking joint custody following an alleged physical confrontation between the former couple last December.

Djimon Hounsou at the “King Arthur Legend of the Sword” World Premiere on the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on May 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo: Depositphotos)

The records also provide a partial look at Hounsou’s recent acting compensation. He reportedly earned $1.25 million for “Red Car” and $1.1 million for “A Quiet Place: Day One.”

Other listed payments include $400,000 for “The Monster” and $300,000 each for “The Rising” and “The Zealot.” He also received $250,000 for the “Rebel Moon” films, $150,000 from a FIFA project and more than $600,000 in residuals.

Those figures have surfaced after Hounsou repeatedly described a wide gap between his résumé and the opportunities offered to him.

“I’m still struggling to make a living,” he said in a 2025 CNN Africa interview. “I’ve been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I’m still struggling financially. I’m definitely underpaid.”

Hounsou has connected that experience to what he considers a broader industry failure. He said studios “always come at me with a complete low ball” and argued that Hollywood’s approach to diversity remains deeply limited.

“This conceptual idea of diversity still has a long way to go,” he said. “Systemic racism don’t change like that anytime soon.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Djimon Hounsou Discusses Hollywood Racism and His Financial Difficulties

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