Tupac Investigator Questions Evidence Against Keefe D

The Tupac investigator is challenging the memoir, police interviews and disputed accounts at the center of the murder prosecution.

Keefe D/YouTube screenshot

*The prosecution of Duane “Keefe D” Davis could ultimately hinge on whether jurors believe the statements he made years after Tupac Shakur’s killing.

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Filmmaker RJ Bond, who has investigated the case for nearly two decades, says authorities appear to have built their case around Davis’ statements without producing physical proof that places him inside the gunman’s vehicle.

“You have a man being charged and potentially convicted for something he said,” Bond explained, per All Hop Hop. “Now, I don’t know about you, but that’s not the kind of country I want to live in.”

Davis’ 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” will be part of that fight. A Nevada judge ruled June 30 that prosecutors may present the book at trial, but Bond questions whether a co-authored publication should be treated as a precise confession.

Rapper Tupac Shakur (Lesane Parish Crooks, name later changed to Tupac Amaru Shakur) performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

“When you look at a concept like that and you say, ‘Okay, well, how much of it was true and how much of it was the other author?’ Like I said, at the end of the day, you’re looking at we’re taking somebody to trial based on what he said, right?”

Bond also disputes the logic of Davis’ account involving Club 662, where Tupac was expected after the Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon fight on Sept. 7, 1996.

“If you can’t prove that he was in Vegas or you can’t prove that he had a gun, and you can’t answer a simple question like, ‘Okay, Keefe D says he was given a gun and they went to Club 662,’ there were 14 armed Vegas police officers at Club 662 that night and at least that many Death Row guys that had guns. You’re going to tell me you’re going to bring one gun to a 28 gun fight?”

Hours before the shooting, Tupac and several Death Row associates attacked Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Davis’ nephew, inside the MGM Grand. Tupac was later shot near the Las Vegas Strip and died six days afterward.

Bond is also challenging the scope of the 2008 agreement Davis reached with Los Angeles prosecutors. At the time, he was facing serious drug charges and agreed to provide information about Tupac’s killing in exchange for the possibility of leniency. However, the agreement did not shield him from separate federal prosecution, a distinction that could factor into the current case.

The investigator further questions why law enforcement used Davis as a paid informant if officers believed he belonged in prison for murder.

Davis has pleaded not guilty. His six-week trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

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