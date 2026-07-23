EXCLUSIVE CLIP: ‘City Eats: Charleston’ Visits Ma’am Saab | WATCH

G Garvin explores the restaurant’s aromatic dishes and the cultural history behind Charleston’s first Pakistani dining destination.

*Pakistani cuisine moves into the spotlight in an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of aspireTV’s “City Eats: Charleston.”

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Celebrity chef and television personality G Garvin visits Ma’am Saab, Charleston’s first Pakistani restaurant, where owner Raheel Gauba presents a dining experience shaped by bold spices, family traditions and centuries of culinary history.

The episode explores how Gauba uses food to introduce guests to the richness of Pakistani culture. His menu draws inspiration from the Mughal era, when elaborate cooking techniques and deeply aromatic dishes became central to the region’s cuisine.

Among the restaurant’s signature offerings are butter chicken and shrimp biryani. Each dish reflects Ma’am Saab’s larger mission to make diners feel welcomed while sharing flavors and traditions that remain unfamiliar to some American audiences.

City Eats Charleston – poster

The restaurant’s arrival also represents Charleston’s changing culinary identity. Long celebrated for Lowcountry cooking and Southern staples, the city has increasingly embraced chefs whose menus connect local diners with global stories.

“City Eats: Charleston” follows that evolution through the people shaping its restaurants and neighborhoods. Hosted by Garvin, the series examines how history, migration, memory and personal experience influence what appears on the plate.

Across the season, Garvin visits establishments including 39 Rue de Jean, Bintü Atelier, King BBQ and Kultura. The featured restaurants span French-Southern cuisine, West African traditions, modern barbecue and Filipino storytelling.

Other stops include My Three Sons, Taste of the Islands and Wild Common, where chefs combine comfort food, Caribbean influences and contemporary techniques.

At Ma’am Saab, however, the focus remains on the warmth and complexity of Pakistani cooking. Gauba offers more than a meal. He creates an entry point into a culture expressed through fragrance, color and generous hospitality.

Charleston’s response suggests the invitation has been accepted. The restaurant’s success reinforces one of the series’ central ideas: A city’s food scene becomes richer when chefs are given room to share where they come from. Watch the exclusive clip above.

Tune in to new episodes of “City Eats: Charleston” weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on aspireTV.

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