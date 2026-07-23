Bottomless Tattoo Events in the UK Face Industry Backlash

Tattoo professionals say the viral sessions encourage rushed decisions and leave some clients seeking cover-ups or laser removal.

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*A social media trend built around collecting several tiny tattoos in one sitting is creating new business for removal specialists in the U.K. and concern among established artists.

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Known as “bottomless tattoo” events, the sessions typically give customers a fixed appointment window to receive multiple small designs for one price, BBC reports. Some promotions offer three hours of tattooing for about £150, helping the concept spread through TikTok and Instagram.

Wayne Joyce, director of Bristol removal service The Reset Room, said more clients are arriving with micro tattoos they no longer want.

“There seems to be this theory going around now that if you get lighter tattoos, getting them removed will be a lot easier,” Joyce said.

Young tattooed man. (Photo: Depositphotos)

“So we do have a lot of people that come in and ask how much for a tattoo and how much to remove it in the same sentence,” he added.

While micro-tattoos are easier to remove, tattoo artists say the bigger concern is customers treating permanent body art like a temporary fashion trend.

Tanya Buxton, owner of Paradise Tattoo Studio in Cheltenham, also questioned the format.

“It’s encouraging irresponsibility,” Buxton said. “Tattooing is not meant to be gimmicky.”

She believes “bottomless tattoo” events create pressure for traditional studios to offer cheaper work.

“These events are cheapening the industry,” Buxton said. “It’s not like an all-you-can-eat buffet.”

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