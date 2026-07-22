Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis – Says Health Battle Changed Her Perspective | WATCH

The early-2000s R&B singer says months of treatment have strengthened her faith, reshaped her priorities and renewed her passion for music.

Nivea on Cadillac Chronicles – IG screenshot

*R&B singer Nivea has revealed that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, sharing that she has spent the past several months undergoing treatment while leaning on her faith and loved ones during the difficult journey.

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The 44-year-old singer disclosed her diagnosis during a recent appearance on the digital series “Cadillac Chronicles,” where she spoke candidly about how the illness has transformed nearly every aspect of her life.

While Nivea did not reveal the specific type or stage of leukemia she has been diagnosed with, she said the experience has given her a new outlook on everything from her personal relationships to her career.

“Everything has been put into perspective,” she said, reflecting on the life-changing diagnosis.

Rather than dwelling on the illness itself, Nivea explained that she has focused on taking life one day at a time while appreciating the support system surrounding her throughout treatment.

Faith and Gratitude Have Guided Her Recovery

Throughout the conversation, Nivea credited her faith with helping her navigate the emotional and physical challenges that have accompanied her diagnosis.

She said her relationship with God has become an even greater source of strength as she continues treatment, allowing her to approach each day with gratitude instead of fear.

Instead of becoming consumed by uncertainty, the singer said she has learned to appreciate life’s everyday moments and the people who have stood beside her throughout the process.

That perspective has helped her remain optimistic while continuing to focus on her recovery, even as she keeps many details of her medical journey private.

Although she did not discuss her prognosis or offer specifics about her treatment plan, Nivea made it clear that the experience has permanently changed how she views both her personal life and her future.

Music Has Become Part of the Healing Process

The health battle has also reignited Nivea’s passion for making music.

“I’m just getting back to what I love most,” she said, signaling that she has returned to recording even though she has not announced a new album or single.

The revelation has excited longtime fans who remember Nivea as one of the defining voices of early-2000s R&B.

She broke through with hits including “Don’t Mess With My Man,” “Laundromat” and “Okay,” establishing herself as one of the era’s standout performers. “Don’t Mess With My Man” became a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination, helping cement her place in contemporary R&B.

While she has maintained a lower profile in recent years, Nivea has periodically returned to music and television, keeping a loyal fan base that has continued to support her career.

@cadillacchroniclestv Nivea performs her certified classic Don’t Mess With My Man ♬ original sound – Cadillac Chronicles

Career and Family Remain Part of Her Story

Beyond her music, Nivea’s personal life has often drawn public attention because of her relationships with rapper Lil Wayne and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter The-Dream.

She shares one son with Lil Wayne, while she and The-Dream share three children together. Nivea married The-Dream in 2004 before the couple divorced in 2008.

Her personal experiences even found their way into her music. The-Dream’s 2007 single “I Love Your Girl” referenced the complicated relationship between the three artists during that period.

Although Nivea did not announce any upcoming projects during her “Cadillac Chronicles” appearance, her comments suggest she is eager to return to the studio while continuing to prioritize her health.

For now, the singer says her focus remains on healing, embracing each day with gratitude and allowing her renewed perspective to guide whatever comes next. By sharing her diagnosis publicly, Nivea has also offered encouragement to others facing serious health challenges, emphasizing faith, resilience and hope as she continues her treatment journey.

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