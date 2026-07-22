Marcello Hernández Hilariously Impersonates Kevin Hart During TODAY Appearance | WATCH

Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández on the TODAY show/YouTube screenshot

*Marcello Hernández had Kevin Hart and the TODAY hosts laughing after reenacting a funny behind-the-scenes moment from the set of their new Netflix movie “72 Hours.”

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During a July 20 appearance, Hernández turned a simple question from Sheinelle Jones into a full comedy sketch by impersonating Hart on set. As Hernández slipped into character, Hart laughed throughout the performance while Jones repeatedly broke down in laughter along with Al Roker and the rest of the studio.

When Jones asked what it was like collaborating with Hart, Hernández replied, “Do you want to see it? Should I show you? This is what it’s like to work with Kevin Hart.”

He then pretended the two were having a conversation during filming before “Hart” suddenly interrupted him to answer an important business call.

Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández on the TODAY show/YouTube screenshot

“They gotta bring the money up,” Hernández said as Hart. “Money’s gotta be up if you want me to do that. Listen, I’m good. I’m good, but it’s gonna cost ya! I’m good. I know what I’m doing. Yeah, I’ll be there … for a price!”

He finished the bit with one final demand: “Add a zero!”

Hart could barely stop laughing long enough to object. “This is ridiculous,” he said.

Hernández kept the story going, pointing to the AirPods sitting behind Hart and joking they were always within reach “…just in case a CEO calls and is like, ‘We want Kevin to be the face of Froot Loops.'”

Once the laughter settled, Hernández made clear the jokes came from genuine admiration.

“I’m grateful to work with Kevin,” he said. “He’s a nice guy.”

Watch the hilarious moment via the clip below.

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