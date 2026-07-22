Kimora Lee Simmons Pushes Back on Reports She Wants Tim Leissner to Have Custody of Son

A mistaken selection in her divorce response fueled reports that she wanted her imprisoned estranged husband to raise their son.

Tim Leissner and Kimora Lee Simmons/YouTube screenshot

*Kimora Lee Simmons is correcting reports that claimed she wanted her estranged husband, Tim Leissner, to take primary custody of their son.

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The misinformation spread after a response filed in the couple’s divorce case appeared to ask a judge to give Leissner primary legal and physical custody of 11-year-old Wolfe. According to TMZ, a person familiar with the matter said the incorrect box was checked because of a paperwork error. Simmons has reportedly cared for Wolfe full time since she and Leissner ended their relationship in 2020.

The disputed custody entry drew attention partly because Leissner’s original petition sought joint legal and physical custody, making Simmons’ apparent request to give him primary custody seem especially unusual.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Leissner’s current circumstances also raised questions about the filing. He remains incarcerated for his involvement in the multibillion-dollar 1MDB corruption case.

Although the custody portion of Simmons’ response was inaccurate, the other requests in the document reportedly remain unchanged. She wants the court blocked from granting Leissner spousal support while reserving the right to receive support herself.

Simmons is also seeking payment of her legal expenses as the divorce moves forward. The former couple was together for 12 years before separating in 2020. Leissner has acknowledged using fraudulent divorce documents before his wedding to Simmons. He later admitted he was still legally married to his first wife, Judy Chan, at the time of that ceremony.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kimora Lee Simmons Reveals She Has No Relationship with Her Children’s Fathers

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