Brit Eady Accuses Estranged Husband of ‘Financially Abusing Her’ During Divorce

The former "RHOA" cast member claims unpaid household expenses damaged her credit and left her financially vulnerable.

Brit Eady/YouTube screenshot

*Brit Eady says the financial stability she relied on during her marriage disappeared after she filed for divorce from Michael Cunningham.

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In a new court motion, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member claims Cunningham stopped covering several major expenses after their case began in January. She now wants the court to address what her filing characterizes as financial abuse, Reality Tea reports.

Eady says she currently has no job, while Cunningham earns about $30,000 each month through his work as an investor and developer. Her filing states that he handled the family’s finances during their marriage and that she remains dependent on him for ongoing support.

The dispute centers partly on the Atlanta property the couple purchased after marrying in 2021. Although the mortgage is under Eady’s name, she says Cunningham had consistently made the payments until the divorce began.

Mike Cunningham and Brit Eady – YouTube screenshot

She now alleges the account has fallen behind, hurting her credit and weakening her financial position as the case moves forward. Eady contends the missed payments were intended to pressure her during the legal battle.

Her motion also details other expenses she says Cunningham abandoned. Those include a $2,800 monthly vehicle payment, a $429 car insurance premium, utility costs and homeowners association fees.

According to Eady, the consequences extend beyond unpaid bills. She claims the decline in her credit has prevented her from pursuing certain jobs, leaving her with fewer options to support herself.

The filing accuses Cunningham of “financially abusing her” and claims he has “engaged in acts of contempt” since the divorce proceedings started.

Cunningham and Eady are expected back in court on July 31, as the judge considers the unresolved financial disputes surrounding their separation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: RHOA Alum Brit Eady Announces Split from Husband

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